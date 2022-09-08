ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Students in Great Falls breaking ground on affordable housing project

By Alisha Jordan, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago
High school students from Great Falls High, Paris Gibson Education Center and C.M. Russell will break ground on the 45th High School House in Great Falls, the latest affordable housing project made possibly by 35 high school students in this program.

NeighborWorks Great Falls prioritizes promoting and providing affordable housing, often partnering with local organizations. One of the most well-known partnerships is between the organization and Great Falls schools to build the annual High School House.

NeighborWorks Great Falls supplies the lot, arranges subcontractors, and finances the construction while also working with potential homebuyers to get them ready for homeownership. High School House buyers must be first-time homeowners. High school students gain real-world skills outside the classroom as they construct the homes.

