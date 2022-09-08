ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Mountaineers, Bison play to scoreless draw

The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (3-2-3) took 13 shots and placed six of them on goal but couldn’t manage to put the pieces together to find the back of the net. Bison keeper Jenna Hall and the Bucknell defense disrupted WVU’s offensive attack and fought to keep the match scoreless.
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
Jerrod Calhoun: “The entire state looks up to” Bob Huggins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Youngstown State men’s basketball head coach Jerrod Calhoun spoke with Gold and Blue Nation Saturday evening at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. Calhoun coached under Bob Huggins for six seasons as an assistant coach. He was with the Mountaineers in 2010...
Jalon Daniels, Bryant lead Kansas over WVU 55-42 in OT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, including one in overtime, and cornerback Jacobee Bryant returned an interception for a score on the final play as Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night. Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) has won its first two...
Safety Saint McLeod enters transfer portal

Saint McLeod announced on Twitter Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. The sophomore safety will depart the program after playing eight games in his freshman season, earning two starts and making 22 tackles. He also added a tackle-for-loss and forced two fumbles. “I would like to thank West...
Dead Man Walking

Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, Neal Brown has sealed his fate. At this point, it’s a matter of when not if Brown will be fired from West Virginia University. You don’t lose to the Kansas Jayhawks at home in the first night game in...
Pair of Penn State players not seen in pads during warmups

Ahead of Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio, two tight ends were seen not in pads during warmups per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Theo Johnson and Jerry Cross were both seen not wearing pads, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Johnson, a sophomore, and Cross, a freshman,...
Former West Virginia Head Coach Has Passed Away

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cignetti, 84, who coached the Mountaineers from 1976-1979, was 17-27 during his time in Morgantown. Frank Jr., who is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, posted the following...
Huggins officially enshrined by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The son of a legendary high school basketball coach in Ohio, Bob Huggins has had a successful coaching career in his own right. Huggins, the owner of 916 wins as a college head coach, is one of just two coaches in NCAA men’s basketball history to win 300 or more games with two Division-I programs.
WATCH: Best moments of Bob Huggins HOF speech

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was officially enshrined as one of the newest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Huggins spoke for roughly nine minutes, recalling his childhood, reviewing his career, and thanking those who have meant so much to him, both on and off the court.
