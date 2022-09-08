Read full article on original website
WTRF
Mountaineers, Bison play to scoreless draw
The No. 17-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with Bucknell on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (3-2-3) took 13 shots and placed six of them on goal but couldn’t manage to put the pieces together to find the back of the net. Bison keeper Jenna Hall and the Bucknell defense disrupted WVU’s offensive attack and fought to keep the match scoreless.
State College
Penn State Football: James Franklin’s Toughest Job These Days? It May Be Roster Management
Roster management may turn out to be James Franklin’s toughest job this season, especially in an era of NIL, the transfer portal and participation trophies — and with a roster filled with uber-talented freshmen. He said so on Saturday, after his team defeated Ohio 46-10 in Beaver Stadium...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
Where Penn State Ranks in the College Football Polls
The Lions make their debut in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll before a road trip to Auburn.
voiceofmotown.com
The Possible Return of a Real Mountaineer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his more than 3 seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout – $20 million if he’s fired today, $16.9 million if he’s fired...
WTRF
Jerrod Calhoun: “The entire state looks up to” Bob Huggins
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Youngstown State men’s basketball head coach Jerrod Calhoun spoke with Gold and Blue Nation Saturday evening at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. Calhoun coached under Bob Huggins for six seasons as an assistant coach. He was with the Mountaineers in 2010...
voiceofmotown.com
What Neal Brown Had to Say About West Virginia’s Humiliating Loss to Kansas
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s frustrating, embarrassing loss at home to Kansas, Neal Brown was depressed, dejected and apologetic in his post-game conference. “First I want to apologize to the fans. On a night that should have been a celebration for West Virginians with Bob Huggins...
WTRF
Jalon Daniels, Bryant lead Kansas over WVU 55-42 in OT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Jalon Daniels threw three touchdown passes, including one in overtime, and cornerback Jacobee Bryant returned an interception for a score on the final play as Kansas beat West Virginia 55-42 in their Big 12 opener on Saturday night. Kansas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) has won its first two...
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Time For West Virginia’s Top Decision-Maker to Be Held Accountable
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be clear, West Virginia’s Director of Athletics, Shane Lyons, is 100% culpable for the current state of the West Virginia football program and should absolutely be held accountable. Lyons giving Neal Brown an extension after a 10-10 record through two seasons was the...
WTRF
Safety Saint McLeod enters transfer portal
Saint McLeod announced on Twitter Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. The sophomore safety will depart the program after playing eight games in his freshman season, earning two starts and making 22 tackles. He also added a tackle-for-loss and forced two fumbles. “I would like to thank West...
voiceofmotown.com
Dead Man Walking
Morgantown, West Virginia – Make no mistake about it, Neal Brown has sealed his fate. At this point, it’s a matter of when not if Brown will be fired from West Virginia University. You don’t lose to the Kansas Jayhawks at home in the first night game in...
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Penn State players not seen in pads during warmups
Ahead of Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio, two tight ends were seen not in pads during warmups per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Theo Johnson and Jerry Cross were both seen not wearing pads, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Johnson, a sophomore, and Cross, a freshman,...
ESPN
Former West Virginia, Indiana (Pa.) coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at 84
Former West Virginia and Indiana (Pa.) coach Frank Cignetti Sr. has died at the age of 84. His son, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti, made the announcement Saturday. No cause of death was given. Frank Cignetti Sr. coached at West Virginia from 1976 to 1979, going 17-27, before finding his...
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Head Coach Has Passed Away
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cignetti, 84, who coached the Mountaineers from 1976-1979, was 17-27 during his time in Morgantown. Frank Jr., who is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, posted the following...
WTRF
Huggins officially enshrined by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The son of a legendary high school basketball coach in Ohio, Bob Huggins has had a successful coaching career in his own right. Huggins, the owner of 916 wins as a college head coach, is one of just two coaches in NCAA men’s basketball history to win 300 or more games with two Division-I programs.
WTRF
WATCH: Best moments of Bob Huggins HOF speech
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was officially enshrined as one of the newest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Huggins spoke for roughly nine minutes, recalling his childhood, reviewing his career, and thanking those who have meant so much to him, both on and off the court.
Former WVU basketball player and Detroit man found guilty in drug conspiracy case
Two men have been found guilty of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, announced United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
local21news.com
Penn State announces special meeting on alcohol sales at sports events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Penn State’s Board of Trustees published a notice in the Centre Daily Times on Friday informing the public that a special meeting will be held regarding the sale of alcohol at athletic events. According to the notice, the Committee on Legal and Compliance...
WTRF
Hall of Fame Weekend Day Two preview: Bob Huggins HOF enshrinement
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has received his Hall of Fame jacket. Now, it’s just a matter of time before the head coach is officially a Hall of Famer. Huggins, and the rest of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022...
Digital Collegian
Borough of State College announces parking restriction changes for Penn State football game
As the Nittany Lions prepare to face the Bobcats on Saturday, the Borough of State College Parking Department announced it will not be enforcing the "No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction beginning at noon on Friday. According to the release, lawn parking is still not permitted and...
