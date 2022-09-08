ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Thousands celebrate Fleet Week Saturday in Baltimore City, county

Saturday marked the fourth day of Fleet Week in Maryland and thousands have flocked to Baltimore City and Martin State Airport for the spectacle. Through early next week, there will be events, not just at Martin State Airport, but also in Port Covington and the Inner Harbor. Massive Naval ships...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fleet Week comes to Martin State Airport in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Maryland Fleet week is now underway with events happening at the Inner Harbor, Port Covington and even at the Martin State Airport in Middle River. Joining us with more on what you can expect is Al Pollard, with Martin State Airport.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Stadium Authority in discussions on new leases with Orioles, Ravens

(The Center Square) – With $1.2 billion on the table, the Maryland Stadium Authority continues to work closely with the state’s two professional sports teams on new leases. The Maryland Stadium Authority said it continues to have discussions surrounding leases with Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles and the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens for agreements that would […]
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Rainstorms over the weekend will be followed by sunny days

BALTIMORE -- Rainstorms will move into the region overnight with off and on showers throughout the day Sunday. That rain should start to taper off by afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s. There will be a break in the rain Sunday night through Monday morning. Expect another round of rainstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night. Tuesday will be mainly dry with an extended period of beautiful weather from Wednesday through next weekend. Skies will be sunny from Wednesday into the weekend with temperatures highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two-alarm fire damages west Baltimore home Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a fire damaged a two-and-a-half-story west Baltimore home in the Ashburton neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Just before 3 pm, city fire crews were sent to a house on the 38000 block of Egerton Rd with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, said the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
WESTMINSTER, MD

