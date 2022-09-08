Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Thousands celebrate Fleet Week Saturday in Baltimore City, county
Saturday marked the fourth day of Fleet Week in Maryland and thousands have flocked to Baltimore City and Martin State Airport for the spectacle. Through early next week, there will be events, not just at Martin State Airport, but also in Port Covington and the Inner Harbor. Massive Naval ships...
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Officer assaulted during wild Rosedale incident; Last primaries of season
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
fox5dc.com
Sewage truck leak causes morning delays in Annapolis area
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A sewage truck leak caused traffic delays Monday morning in the Annapolis area. The leak was reported around 5 a.m. near Route 2 and Home Port Drive prior to Route 665. Emergency crews were able to transfer the sewage to another truck. The road was reopened to...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Maryland Fleet Week brings ships, flyovers to Baltimore
By land, by air, by sea, Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover sails and soars into Baltimore City in honor of those who serve our country. | LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. From aboard the USS Carter Hall in Port Covington, 11...
Wbaltv.com
Fleet Week comes to Martin State Airport in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Maryland Fleet week is now underway with events happening at the Inner Harbor, Port Covington and even at the Martin State Airport in Middle River. Joining us with more on what you can expect is Al Pollard, with Martin State Airport.
Wbaltv.com
Family of NyKayla Strawder honors teen in ceremony, addresses issues in her case
NyKayla Strawder's family and friends led a sage ceremony outside Baltimore City Hall Saturday to honor the teen and share issues they are dealing with after her death. The family of a 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed by a 9-year-old wants their voices to be heard. "Enough is enough. I...
Wbaltv.com
Police: No weapon found after person thought to be armed with gun seen near Catonsville school
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A person thought to be armed with a gun Monday morning prompted Catonsville High School to lock down, a Baltimore County Public Schools official told 11 News. The person was walking near the school and was not on campus at any point, district officials said. Officials...
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
Maryland Stadium Authority in discussions on new leases with Orioles, Ravens
(The Center Square) – With $1.2 billion on the table, the Maryland Stadium Authority continues to work closely with the state’s two professional sports teams on new leases. The Maryland Stadium Authority said it continues to have discussions surrounding leases with Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles and the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens for agreements that would […]
Volunteer fire department donates truck following a devastating flood
The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company in Howard County made a large donation to a fire station in Kentucky after a flood wiped out one of their necessities.
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
foxbaltimore.com
Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
Bay Net
Hogan Joins Make-A-Wish For Tree House Ribbon Cutting For 6-Year-Old Cancer Fighter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today took part in a special tree house ribbon cutting ceremony in Glen Arm with Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic for six-year-old Kalli, who has spent the last two years in treatment for leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore City. “During my own cancer battle,...
Maryland Weather: Rainstorms over the weekend will be followed by sunny days
BALTIMORE -- Rainstorms will move into the region overnight with off and on showers throughout the day Sunday. That rain should start to taper off by afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s. There will be a break in the rain Sunday night through Monday morning. Expect another round of rainstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night. Tuesday will be mainly dry with an extended period of beautiful weather from Wednesday through next weekend. Skies will be sunny from Wednesday into the weekend with temperatures highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Fire crews battle a two-alarm fire in Callaway-Garrison
Baltimore firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Egerton Road Saturday for a two-alarm house fire.
foxbaltimore.com
Two-alarm fire damages west Baltimore home Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, a fire damaged a two-and-a-half-story west Baltimore home in the Ashburton neighborhood, according to Baltimore City Fire Department. Just before 3 pm, city fire crews were sent to a house on the 38000 block of Egerton Rd with heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, said the department.
Bay Net
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore native's mural unveiled as focal point for new Lexington Market
Baltimore Public Markets unveiled a mural that will be a focal point for the new Lexington Market. The iconic Lexington Market closed over the weekend to make way for a new facility slated to open in the early fall. Artist Shan Wallace installed a mural Friday in the new Lexington...
foxbaltimore.com
Victims reportedly jumped into the Harbor in Canton to escape gunfire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's overheard on police radio scanner traffic. "About seven gunshots in the area." "Says that his DoorDash driver says he saw someone shoot near the docks." "Sounds like they might have jumped to try to avoid them." "We have a witness said he saw in the...
wcti12.com
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
