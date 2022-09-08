ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

US News and World Report 2022: Here are Alabama’s best universities, HBCUs

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. The list of the 2022-23 Best Colleges was released Monday by the U.S. News & World Report. Each year, nearly 1,400 of the nation’s colleges and universities are ranked by the news organization, which assesses factors such as academic quality, graduation rates and retention rates.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cards Against Humanity includes Alabama in ‘Your State Sucks’ list, sales go to abortion fund

Popular game “Cards Against Humanity,” has included Alabama on a list of “forced-birth hellholes,” part of a campaign to raise money for abortion rights. The game maker kicked off the “Your State Sucks” campaign in August, Business Insider reports, directing the message towards customers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. All of the states enacted near-total or total abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Eli Gold, NIL politics, fire rescue: Down in Alabama

Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold offered an update on his health-related time off. U.S. Senator and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is working on legislation with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin regarding Name, Image and Likeness guidelines. When a neighbor’s house was on fire, an Army veteran in Enterprise...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Apple Dumplings

When it comes to apple desserts, it takes a lot to impress me. I’m just not a huge fan of the texture of a cooked apple, but that was before I met my friend called apple dumpling. She’s warm, sweet and a little flaky, but hey … who isn’t these days?
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Taste of fall weather alert for Alabama

Much of Alabama will get the much-anticipated annual “taste of fall” in the next few days. Full-on fall weather isn’t in the cards just yet, but Alabama will get a tantalizing hint of what is to come, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front was...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama astronaut Mae Jemison was first Black woman in space 30 years ago today

Alabama native and NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison made history 30 years ago today as the first Black woman in space as a crew member on the space shuttle Endeavor. Born in Decatur on Oct. 17, 1956, Jemison moved with her family to Chicago as a child. Growing up, she was inspired by Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek” and was determined to fly in space.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Bonus notes, observations from brutal second viewing of Alabama-Texas

Ooof. The second viewing wasn’t any prettier. A day after Alabama snuck out of Austin a 20-19 winner over Texas, the DVR rewind was just as ugly as the real time version. The Crimson Tide couldn’t have looked worse for long stretches of the game but Texas couldn’t convert quality drives into touchdowns when it smelled blood.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Kevin Scarbinsky: Alabama isn’t close to great. But the Tide is still tough to beat, even in the Texas heat

The mic was hot and so was Nick Saban, hotter than the torched Texas turf as he advanced to midfield. Before he could meet, greet and congratulate Steve Sarkisian for the way his protege’s Texas team had pushed Alabama to the brink, before he could process how his Crimson Tide had managed to escape its order of magnitude of mistakes to prevail 20-19, the man had more coaching to do.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
LIVINGSTON, AL
AL.com

Alabama offense was lost in the woods, then Bryce Young took over

Cutting up the Alabama sideline, Jase McClellan had Alabama exactly where everyone expected for Alabama. His 81-yard touchdown run on the second drive Saturday was the second score in as many drives as the Crimson Tide quieted the 105,000-plus in Darrell K Royal Stadium. Everything was on schedule until somebody kicked the cord.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Group Announces Release of 80-Year-Old Who Spent Decades in Alabama Prison

Robert Cheeks, who was originally sentenced to die in prison under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for a 1985 robbery conviction, was released on time served after being represented by Alabama Appleseed, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization working exclusively on justice system reform in Alabama. He is Appleseed’s...
ALABAMA STATE
