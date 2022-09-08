The mic was hot and so was Nick Saban, hotter than the torched Texas turf as he advanced to midfield. Before he could meet, greet and congratulate Steve Sarkisian for the way his protege’s Texas team had pushed Alabama to the brink, before he could process how his Crimson Tide had managed to escape its order of magnitude of mistakes to prevail 20-19, the man had more coaching to do.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO