Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
PHOTOS: Vintage car show rolls through Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
