Chemical leak at Rosedale Costco stopped
UPDATE: The Kern County Fire Department Hazmat team found an active chemical refrigerant leak at the Costco on Rosedale Highway, according to a tweet by the KCFD .
The tweet said the hazmat team stopped the leak and ventilated the area.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is on scene at the Costco on Rosedale Highway investigating a possible chemical refrigerant leak, according to a tweet by the KCFD .
All employees and public have been evacuated, according to officials.
No injuries were reported from anyone at the scene, according to a KCFD spokesperson.
A hazmat response incident was reported on the Pulsepoint website at 12:05 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
