56-year-old man killed in Jefferson County crash identified
SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday night. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs around 6:34 p.m. Officers then found 56-year-old Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr. whose motorcycle had left the roadway and crashed. […]
56-year-old motorcyclist killed in weekend Jefferson County crash
A 56-year-old man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County. Authorities said Woodrow Larrie Williams Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the lone rider of a motorcycle traveling west in the 5700 block of Birmingport Road at 6:33 p.m. Saturday. Williams reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with...
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Violent weekend leaves 5 men shot dead in 3 Jefferson County cities; victims identified
Another violent weekend left 5 men dead in unrelated shootings in three Jefferson County cities. The bloodshed began Friday night when a man was found shot to death on Birmingham’s northside. It ended late Sunday when another man was found dead just outside his vehicle after more than 20...
Female motorcycle passenger killed in crash in west Birmingham
A woman was killed when the motorcycle she was on wrecked during Sunday night’s rain. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Mariluz Perez Wilson. She was 51 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Wilson...
Family sought for 2 men found dead in Jefferson County earlier this month
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their relatives. Reginald Leshawn Green, a 47-year-old...
Gunfire next to west Birmingham park leaves 1 dead in city’s 3rd weekend homicide
Gunfire erupted just outside a Birmingham park late Sunday, leaving one man dead. Just after 11:30 p.m., Shot Spotter – the city’s gunfire detection system – indicated multiple shots fired near Rozelle Reynolds Park in the 6100 block of Avenue O in the Green Acres neighborhood. A...
Center Point woman shot in drive-by in
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
Drive-by shooting in east Jeffco injures woman who was sitting at table inside residence
A drive-by shooting at a Center Point area home injured a woman who was sitting inside. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Third Street N.W., said Deputy Chief David Agee. When they arrived, they found...
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
Person found dead from gunshot wounds near Homewood bank's ATM
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A person was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a Homewood bank Sunday. The Homewood Police Department (HPD) reported officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 325 West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. Officers found a male down on the ground near a 'stand alone...
Albertville Police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested
Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
Man killed at Homewood ATM identified
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near a Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a 35-year-old […]
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
Trial begins for Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in the capital murder trial of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago when he was 14. Mason Wayne Sisk, 18, faces life in prison if convicted of the five murders that took place Sept. 2, 2019.
Motorcycle crash kills man in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 6:34 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs to investigate a single vehicle wreck. On the scene, deputies encountered a motorcycle that left the roadway and crashed.
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
29-year-old man celebrating his birthday killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Ensley community
A drive-by shooting in an Ensley neighborhood Sunday left a man dead on his 29th birthday. The homicide was one of two in Birmingham this weekend, and one of three countywide that took place on Sunday. The other Birmingham homicide took place Friday night. In today’s incident, the city’s gunfire...
Man jailed after being found passed out in car, blocking Morgan County roadway
A Lacey's Spring man was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and blocking the roadway Thursday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched early Thursday to the 700 block of Huskey Mountain Private Drive after someone called to report the unconscious driver. When deputies...
