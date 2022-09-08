University of Alabama has more than 10,000 Native American remains, largest number cataloged by park service

Read full article on original website
Comeback Town: World Games impact much greater than 11 day event
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jim Coker. Birmingham hosted the World Games from July 7th to July 17th, 2022. Was it worth the time and expense?. Many folks are celebrating a big victory for Birmingham. Others...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
The Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour is making its way through Alabama
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A group of inspiring black women is touring the country, teaching young black girls skills that could change their life for the better. “The first thing I did right was the day I started to fight.”. These are the words the Southern Black Girl and Women’s Coalition...
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
HIV documentary to focus on clinic in Birmingham
A documentary scheduled to air Sept. 21 on PBS will focus on the fight against HIV in Birmingham and San Francisco as scientists inch closer to ending the virus in the United States. The documentary, “Ending HIV in America,” focuses on the scientific advances since AIDS and HIV emerged 40...
Georgia tops AP Top 25 College Football poll in week 3, Alabama falls to second
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AP’s Top 25 College football poll places Georgia at the top, with Alabama falling to second. With 1,561 points, Georgia overtook Alabama with a 65 point difference in week 3. Ohio sits in third trailing Alabama by 21 points. Following in fourth and fifth are...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Former White House chef now serving food in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Chef Edwin Scholly spent three decades preparing meals for Presidents and guests at America’s most famous home. Now he’s bringing his White House experience to Tuscaloosa. Scholly is now the executive head chef at Side by Side restaurant at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. He is a big Alabama Crimson […]
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall
When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
Officials break ground on new mental health facility in Hoover
Officials break ground on Longleaf Wellness Center, a new mental health facility in Hoover. Photo submitted by Birmingham Recovery Center. Officials broke ground on a new primary mental health facility in Hoover Wednesday and are planning to begin construction on a Madison County facility before the end of the year.
Alabama death row inmate Toforest Johnson seeks new trial to ‘right a grievous wrong’
Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff’s deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to “right a grievous wrong” and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Reporter claims Alabama did not having air conditioning in locker room at Texas
Texas is drawing negative attention once again for their alleged accomodations in the visitor’s locker room at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns narrowly lost 20-19 to Alabama at home on Saturday. The game was a close, heated battle — and it was literally hot.
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
Sloss Fright Furnace producer explains closure after 22 years in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are upset after finding out a Birmingham Halloween staple will not return this fall. After 22 years in the Magic City, the producer of Sloss Fright Furnace says he was forced to make the heartbreaking decision after given new terms. The annual haunted house gained...
Alabama pastor files lawsuit against Childersburg police following his May arrest while watering flowers for a neighbor
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor. The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is […]
