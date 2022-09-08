ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims Memorialized In Uvalde, TX With Murals That ‘Need To Be Permanent’

By Natasha Decker
 3 days ago

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Uvalde, Texas continues to remember the 21 victims of the shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

A series of 21 murals were celebrated earlier this week — each dedicated to one of the 19 students and two teachers who tragically lost their lives at the hands of the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

The murals now serve as some of Ulvade’s only public art.

The project’s creator, Abel Ortiz Acosta, shared insight on the widespread efforts it took to get the artwork in front of the public, according to ABC News .

The project lead highlighted that 50 artists from all over Texas came to Uvalde to volunteer their talents towards the cause.

A Uvalde native and artist in his own right, Acosta “views art as a powerful therapy and healing tool,” according to the outlet.

“It keeps motivating me, every time I see the families in front of the murals,” said Acosta. “We know that moments like this one [change] you as an individual or as a community.”

The Art Lab Gallery owner added that he hopes the murals’ addition to the city will encourage more art therapy and artistry in Uvalde.

“The families been present in the process of the murals being painted… it’s part of the process where they start to cope and the healing process begins,” Acosta noted. “And it’s going to be a long process. It’s a lifelong process. The pain is permanent. So these murals need to be permanent.”

We continue to send our condolences to the victims’ families and well wishes to the shooting’s survivors.

See some of the 21 murals down below.

