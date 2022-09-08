ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Ryan Crooks takes weekly WVU honors; varsity sports roundup

Following a historic performance in Tuesday’s win over American, junior midfielder Ryan Crooks of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Crooks scored two goals and added two assists for six total points in the Mountaineers’ 4-1 win over...
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
This week in Mountaineer athletics

Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
Brown: ‘The bottom line is we didn’t get it done’

West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown offered some explanations but no excuses for the way his team performed in the 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas Saturday in Morgantown – the first home loss to the Jayhawks in Mountaineer history. It wouldn’t have done much good.
Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
WVU better take Kansas seriously

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
Melvin Reckart

ALBRIGHT — Melvin C. Reckart, 62, of Albright (Coal Lick community) passed away in his home, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The son of the late Johnny Clarence Reckart and Helen Marie Feathers Reckart, he was born Aug. 18, 1960, in Kingwood.
Lewis County splits doubleheader with Pocahontas County

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Pocahontas County on Saturday for a soccer doubleheader with the Warriors downing the Minutemaids 5-3 in the girls game while the Minutemen cruised to an 8-0 win in the boys contest. The Warriors got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to...
Judith Sloane

MORGANTOWN — Judith Irene Sloane, 67, of Morgantown passed away, after a lengthy illness Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in her home. The daughter of the late Elwood Herbert Guthrie and Minnie Florence Fike Guthrie, she was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Morgantown.
Harry Faucett

ACCIDENT — Harry Claude Faucett, 94, of Accident, passed away on Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 2, 1927 in Selbysport, he was the son of the late R.W. and Maude S. (Dunham) Faucett.
Larry Andrew Dodson

JANE LEW- Larry Andrew Dodson, 74, of Weston, passed away at United Hospital Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on July 27, 1948, a son of the late Charles William Dodson and Doris Snyder. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert C. Dodson; one brother-in-law, Walter Boge; and one nephew, Robert G. Dodson.
