WVNews
Ryan Crooks takes weekly WVU honors; varsity sports roundup
Following a historic performance in Tuesday’s win over American, junior midfielder Ryan Crooks of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Crooks scored two goals and added two assists for six total points in the Mountaineers’ 4-1 win over...
WVNews
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
WVNews
The Keyser Cyclones won first place in the boys division.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The Keyser Cyclones running club are off and running, and if the r…
WVNews
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
WVNews
Crooks shows way in WVU men's soccer win over American
It was one-up, one-down for the No. 23 West Virginia men’s soccer team last week. The Mountaineers got a stellar performance from Ryan Crooks in defeating American on Tuesday, 4-1.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
Brown: ‘The bottom line is we didn’t get it done’
West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown offered some explanations but no excuses for the way his team performed in the 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas Saturday in Morgantown – the first home loss to the Jayhawks in Mountaineer history. It wouldn’t have done much good.
WVNews
Keyser's 'Friday Night Wives' are shown together before the Keyser versus North Star football game.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) -- They call themselves Keyser’s ‘Friday Night Wives,’ and share a s…
WVNews
Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
WVNews
WVU better take Kansas seriously
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
WVNews
Melvin Reckart
ALBRIGHT — Melvin C. Reckart, 62, of Albright (Coal Lick community) passed away in his home, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The son of the late Johnny Clarence Reckart and Helen Marie Feathers Reckart, he was born Aug. 18, 1960, in Kingwood.
WVNews
Lewis County splits doubleheader with Pocahontas County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Pocahontas County on Saturday for a soccer doubleheader with the Warriors downing the Minutemaids 5-3 in the girls game while the Minutemen cruised to an 8-0 win in the boys contest. The Warriors got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to...
WVNews
Judith Sloane
MORGANTOWN — Judith Irene Sloane, 67, of Morgantown passed away, after a lengthy illness Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in her home. The daughter of the late Elwood Herbert Guthrie and Minnie Florence Fike Guthrie, she was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Morgantown.
WVNews
Dave Boden Headshot Green Shirt.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. — David Boden is seeking your vote to represent the 87th District in the West …
WVNews
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, sets event for Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County will feature singer-songwriter Chris Haddox and artist, potter and jewelry maker Lisa Giuliani at Artist After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. The community is invited. Light refreshments will also be served.
WVNews
Harry Faucett
ACCIDENT — Harry Claude Faucett, 94, of Accident, passed away on Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Born Nov. 2, 1927 in Selbysport, he was the son of the late R.W. and Maude S. (Dunham) Faucett.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, city manager and mayor respond to manager's residency questions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., (WV News) — Morgantown City Council intends to add new guidelines to its contract with the city manager following questions about his residency. In a statement, city manager Kim Haws said he maintains an apartment in Morgantown but that his driver’s license and voter registration did not reflect that until Friday when he updated them.
WVNews
Larry Andrew Dodson
JANE LEW- Larry Andrew Dodson, 74, of Weston, passed away at United Hospital Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on July 27, 1948, a son of the late Charles William Dodson and Doris Snyder. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert C. Dodson; one brother-in-law, Walter Boge; and one nephew, Robert G. Dodson.
WVNews
MinCo Schools logo.png
KEYSER. W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County students’ standardized test scores took an expected…
