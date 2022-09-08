Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan corn maze pays tribute to college rivalry
A Webberville farm located between two of Michigan’s biggest universities is hamming up their long standing rivalry with a 12-acre corn maze. Fans of Michigan State University and the University of Michigan will see the MSU Spartan helmet and the Block M symbol carved out. At the center of it all is an outline of the state.
Lansing to host annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
In honor of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, the City of Lansing is hosting a memorial ceremony Sunday at Wentworth Park. The annual event honors those affected by the attack more than two decades ago in New York City. The ceremony will include speeches from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor as...
MSU Board of Trustees and President Samuel Stanley Jr. discussing his contract with university
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees and President Samuel Stanley Jr. are in contract discussions about his future with the university. According to the Detroit Free Press, board members have given Stanley a deadline of Tuesday to resign. The paper reports multiple anonymous sources say the board is unhappy...
MSU trustees shelve voting rights resolution
Michigan State University trustees on Friday decided not to vote on an agenda item that had been criticized by Republicans. A resolution on voter suppression would have called on university vendors to oppose the Republican-backed Secure MI Vote ballot effort. Opposition to the measure, including suggestions of state funding cuts,...
