An awed silence that had descended on Edinburgh's Royal Mile today was shattered when a protestor shouted in a clear, loud voice, "Andrew, You're a sick old man." Social media footage appeared to show a young man being dragged to the floor by the police. It was subsequently reported that he had been arrested.The interjection, which shows the potential for controversy and disruption that Andrews inclusion in public events surrounding his mother's death might generate, came as all...

U.K. ・ 28 MINUTES AGO