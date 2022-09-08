Read full article on original website
Related
Russians Leave Behind Huge Arsenals of Ammunition While Retreating—Photo
Russian troops retreated from the Izyum and Balakliya areas in order to "regroup," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
Sen. Marco Rubio warns Biden he must 'immediately' crack down on southern border to extinguish fentanyl supply in US as boy, 13, is arrested for overdose of middle school worker in California
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio clapped back at President Biden for saying MAGA Republicans 'threaten' the republic and said instead it's Biden's porous southern border that threatens the nation. 'It's a sign of how out of touch this administration is with the lives of people who don't spend all day on...
UK invitation for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral covers only Biden, first lady
President Biden will not travel with a delegation to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the White House confirmed Monday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that the United Kingdom’s invitation to the United States government was only for the president and first lady.
Comments / 0