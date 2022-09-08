Abilene Wylie aims to end Lubbock-Cooper's dominance against Bulldogs

LUBBOCK-COOPER (1-1) AT WYLIE (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday ✮ Sandifer Stadium ✮ 101.7 KTJK-FM

What’s riding on the game: Wylie, seeking its first 3-0 since 2016 when the Bulldogs reached the Class 4A Division I finals, faces a team that’s been a thorn in its side the past four years. The Pirates have won all four meeting since Wylie made the jump to Class 5A, and they’ve won the past five overall – beating Wylie 35-25 in the second round of the playoffs in 2013. The game will be streamed live at wyliebulldogathletics.com.

Last week: Wolfforth Frenship beat Lubbock-Cooper 36-33 in Woodrow. Wylie beat Lubbock Monterey 30-0 in Lubbock.

Scouting Lubbock-Cooper: The Pirates, who opened the season with a 27-8 win at Dumas, are now in Class 5A Division I after posting four consecutive 5-0 seasons in its 5A DII district that included Wylie and Wichita Falls Rider. The Pirates have played in the region finals the past four years, winning two (2021, 2019). QB Tyler Spruiell (12-20-0, 159 yards, 1 TD passing/26-201, 4 TDs rushing) makes for a potent 1-2 punch as a runner with running back Kaden Chambers (20-144, 2 TDs). The Pirates are allowing 98 yards rushing and 220.5 passing.

Bulldogs update: Wylie’s defense has been impressive in allowing only 24 points, including only eight points in its last six quarters. RB Landry Carlton (40-241, 2 TDs) ran for 135 yards and two TDs last week, while catching a 30-yard pass from QB K.J. Long for another last week. The Bulldogs rolled up 226 yards on the ground, while forcing three turnovers and holding Monterey to 62 yards rushing.

What the Bulldogs need to do to win: Contain the Pirates’ run game and make them throw the ball. Offensively, Wylie must run the ball effectively, protect the ball and make the most its red zone opportunities.

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: Lubbock-Cooper 30, Wylie 24