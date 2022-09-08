ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Wylie aims to end Lubbock-Cooper's dominance against Bulldogs

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ksj9p_0hnXim8a00

LUBBOCK-COOPER (1-1) AT WYLIE (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday ✮ Sandifer Stadium ✮ 101.7 KTJK-FM

What’s riding on the game: Wylie, seeking its first 3-0 since 2016 when the Bulldogs reached the Class 4A Division I finals, faces a team that’s been a thorn in its side the past four years. The Pirates have won all four meeting since Wylie made the jump to Class 5A, and they’ve won the past five overall – beating Wylie 35-25 in the second round of the playoffs in 2013. The game will be streamed live at wyliebulldogathletics.com.

Last week: Wolfforth Frenship beat Lubbock-Cooper 36-33 in Woodrow. Wylie beat Lubbock Monterey 30-0 in Lubbock.

Scouting Lubbock-Cooper: The Pirates, who opened the season with a 27-8 win at Dumas, are now in Class 5A Division I after posting four consecutive 5-0 seasons in its 5A DII district that included Wylie and Wichita Falls Rider. The Pirates have played in the region finals the past four years, winning two (2021, 2019). QB Tyler Spruiell (12-20-0, 159 yards, 1 TD passing/26-201, 4 TDs rushing) makes for a potent 1-2 punch as a runner with running back Kaden Chambers (20-144, 2 TDs). The Pirates are allowing 98 yards rushing and 220.5 passing.

Bulldogs update: Wylie’s defense has been impressive in allowing only 24 points, including only eight points in its last six quarters. RB Landry Carlton (40-241, 2 TDs) ran for 135 yards and two TDs last week, while catching a 30-yard pass from QB K.J. Long for another last week. The Bulldogs rolled up 226 yards on the ground, while forcing three turnovers and holding Monterey to 62 yards rushing.

What the Bulldogs need to do to win: Contain the Pirates’ run game and make them throw the ball. Offensively, Wylie must run the ball effectively, protect the ball and make the most its red zone opportunities.

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: Lubbock-Cooper 30, Wylie 24

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats fall in overtime to Cougars

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Central Bobcats would overcome a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, but would fall to Abilene Cooper in overtime 41-38. Central’s Chase Miller would knock home a 24-yard field goal in overtime, but the Cougars would respond with a 22-yard touchdown for the game winner. Central falls […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Dumas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Wylie, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished

As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Corralito Steak House Is Now Open in Lubbock

Back in October 2021, we reported that we finally figured out what was coming to the old Cattle Baron location at Kingsgate Center and everyone got super excited. I know we all miss Cattle Baron, but I'm glad to know the building won't be vacant much longer. The week of...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Possible storms before cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a Texas Tech game day against the Cougars! And not only will the action on the field be interesting to watch between two capable teams, but the atmosphere could be up for some tricks as well. As we go through the day, all eyes...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#American Football#Bulldogs#Lubbock Cooper Lrb#Ktjk Fm
fox34.com

Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD investigating scene on 37th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a situation in the 2800 block of 37th Street. EMS was called to the location at 8:10 a.m. this morning. More units were called to the scene for further investigation. Police are not able to...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road around 4:15 p.m. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 87 near Woodrow Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Hwy 87 and Woodrow Road just around 9:15 p.m. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s office wasn’t able to confirm injuries at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house

Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy