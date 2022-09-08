Abilene High hits the road for first time against longtime rival Midland Legacy

ABILENE HIGH (1-1) AT MIDLAND LEGACY (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday ✮ Midland Grande Stadium

What’s riding on the game: Playing its first season in the UIL’s second-largest class after always being in the largest class, AHS renews a rivalry with Legacy (formerly Lee) that dates back to 1961. Legacy leads the all-time series 25-24 and has won the past three meetings, including 42-33 last year. It was AHS’ only district loss, while Legacy went 6-0 in league play. This is the first meeting as non-district foes. Fans can listen to the game at live.abileneisd.org on any web browser or by clicking on the AISD Live button in the Abilene ISD mobile app. The game also will be streamed live on the AISD Live platform and on the AISD Live Facebook page at facebook.com/aisdlive.

Last week: Amarillo Tascosa beat Midland Legacy 48-27. Abilene High beat Cooper 14-10.

Scouting Legacy: The Rebels lost some good ones in RB Makhilyn Young, who was the District 2-6A MVP, and linebacker Wesley Smith, the district defensive MVP from a 10-2 team that lost to Southlake Carroll in the second round of the 6A DI playoffs. Marcos Davila (29-52-1, 444 yards, 6 TDs), the district newcomer of the year last year, leads an offense averaging 222 yards passing and 208.5 rushing. Zeke Luna (46-292, 2 TDs) is the team’s leading rusher, while Deonta Sonnier (9-159, 2 TDs) is the top receiver. Legacy opened the season with a 47-21 win over Amarillo High.

Eagles update: The defense has been outstanding in giving up 13.5 points and 234 total yards thus far. Cooper managed just 65 yards rushing last week. The offense, which had an anemic 47 total yards in a 17-3 loss to Odessa Permian in the season, was much better last week with QB Dylan Slack throwing for 193 yards and a TD in his first start and Antoine Rashaw running for 86 yards and a TD on 22 carries.

What the Eagles need to do to win: AHS must follow the same script as last week – play stingy defense and do enough on offense to win. The Eagles played inspired against Legacy last year, and it’ll take the same approach this week.

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: Midland Legacy 24, AHS 17