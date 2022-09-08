Abilene Cooper, San Angelo Central meet on football field for first time since 2013

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (1-1) AT COOPER (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday ✮ Shotwell Stadium

What’s riding on the game: Cooper hopes to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2018 and beat a Central team that leads the all-time series 27-21-1. It’s a series that goes back to the Cougars’ first varsity season in 1961. They last met as district rivals in 2013, when the Bobcats prevailed 31-28. Cooper won the year before 21-17 for its sixth straight win. Fans can listen to the game at live.abileneisd.org on any web browser or by clicking on the AISD Live button in the Abilene ISD mobile app. The game also will be streamed live on the AISD Live platform and on the AISD Live Facebook page at facebook.com/aisdlive.

Last week: Chase Miller kicked an 18-yard field goal with 30 seconds left in the game to lift Central over El Paso Montwood 52-49 in San Angelo. Abilene High beat Cooper 14-10.

Scouting Central: Senior QB Tyler Hill is coming off a monster game. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 142 yards and a TD, while running for 176 yards and three TDs on 13 carries. Hill has thrown for 294 yards and two TDs. He leads the team in rushing (24-226, 3 TDs), followed by Tyree Brawley (33-176, 1 TD). Brawley, a junior, had 122 yards on 22 carries last week. Senior WR Jacob English (8-151, 2 TDs) is the leading receiver. Central lost its opener 31-24 in Killeen.

Cougars update: Senior QB Chris Warren, in his second year as the team’s starter, has completed 38-of-74 passes for 407 yards and one TD. He’s thrown two interceptions in each game. D’Andre Ralston (13-169, 1 TD) and Cameron Herron (14-150), both seniors, are the leading receivers. Daniel Bray, a sophomore and first-year varsity player, leads the team with 68 yards on 12 carries. Mikei Flye, who missed the opener, had a team-high 21 yards on four carries last week. Cooper is averaging 63.5 yards rushing – 2.7 per carry.

What the Cougars need to do to win: Cooper needs more success running ball, though this game could come down to the more proficient passing team. The Coogs must contain Hill and not let him beat them with his feet.

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: Central 38, Cooper 30