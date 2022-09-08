ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook Doesn't Know Where Your Data Is, What Its Engineers Are Doing With It

By Ryan Grenoble
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RTMC_0hnXiPml00

Call it Meta-Lago .

Facebook and its parent company Meta have gobs of sensitive user data from tracking people across the internet, no clear idea where it’s all stored, who precisely has access to it, or even what information it contains.

That’s one top-level takeaway from a newly unsealed court transcript featuring the testimony of two senior Facebook engineers who were enlisted by a U.S. district court to help clarify the company’s data retention practices.

The testimony of Eugene Zarashaw, a Facebook engineering director, and Steven Elia, a software engineering manager, was first reported by The Intercept .

Facebook made the experts available as part of an ongoing lawsuit prompted by the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, in which vast troves of user data were secretly harvested and exploited by a firm with links to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

A court-appointed special master, Daniel Garrie, has the unenviable job of determining where Facebook stores personal data in its 55 subsystems ― which neither Zarashaw nor Elia could really answer.

Presented with a list of those systems, neither engineer recognized what they all were, let alone what data they collected.

Asked where Facebook stores a user’s on-platform activity, data obtained from third parties about users’ activities outside of Facebook, and other inferred user data, again, neither knew the answer.

“I don’t believe there’s a single person that exists who could answer that question,” Zarashaw told the court. “It would take a significant team effort to even be able to answer that question.”

Zarashaw added that Facebook tends to build pieces of infrastructure, “and then just leave them running for anybody at the company to use.” Other teams then “end up using other pieces of infrastructure as underlying storage,” making it difficult to fully account for who is doing what.

“It would take multiple teams on the ad side to track down exactly the ― where the [user] data flows,” Zarashaw added. “I would be surprised if there’s even a single person that can answer that narrow question conclusively.”

What’s more, Zarashaw told the court Facebook has a “somewhat strange engineering culture” in that it often doesn’t generate documentation for others to refer to later.

“Effectively the code is its own design document,” the engineer said. “For what it’s worth, this [was] terrifying to me when I first joined as well.”

A Meta spokesperson vehemently disputed the notion that it has haphazard internal data tracking policies.

“Our systems are sophisticated and it shouldn’t be a surprise that no single company engineer can answer every question about where each piece of user information is stored,” the company said in a statement.

“We’ve built one of the most comprehensive privacy programs to oversee data use across our operations and to carefully manage and protect people’s data. We have made ― and continue making ― significant investments to meet our privacy commitments and obligations, including extensive data controls.”

The transcript bolsters an April Motherboard report , based on a leaked internal document from the company’s ads and business product team, that suggested Facebook is structurally incapable of adequately regulating user data because of how the company is built.

“We do not have an adequate level of control and explainability over how our systems use data, and thus we can’t confidently make controlled policy changes or external commitments such as ‘we will not use X data for Y purpose,’” the document reads . “And yet, this is exactly what regulators expect us to do, increasing our risk of mistakes and misrepresentation.”

The 15-page document compared Facebook’s user data to a bottle of ink that’s been emptied into a body of water.

“You pour that ink into a lake of water (our open data systems; our open culture) ... and it flows ... everywhere. How do you put that ink back in the bottle? How do you organize it again, such that it only flows to the allowed places in the lake?”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Websites are dropping Facebook’s third-party login button

Despite a company rebrand and continued assurances that the metaverse is on its way, Facebook has continued its steady decline in influence and reputation after years of data scandals and whistleblower privacy concerns. If that weren’t enough, the generational shift towards social media competitors like TikTok have only ensured the once ubiquitous platform’s further decline. Now, we’re beginning to see the ripple effects across the rest of the internet, as well.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

More than 80% of websites you visit are stealing your data

If you’ve ever seen a search bar on a website, then chances are that your personal information has been leaked to a massive network of advertisers. The amount of data crawling on the internet is so pervasive that Norton Labs estimates more than 80% of websites you visit send your search queries to third parties.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

A VPN Isn't the Only Way to Change Your IP Address

Even without a user-friendly virtual private network, it's still easy to change your IP address. Whether you're a MacOS and iPhone user or a Windows 11 user with an Android device, any first-timer can safely change their IP address in a few quick steps. And -- as long as you're not using it to break other laws -- it's perfectly legal. Your computer and phone have several types of IP addresses (short for Internet Protocol, a unique series of numbers that identify your specific device with your online browsing), but we'll focus on the type normally changed to protect your privacy as you browse and those that make you appear like you're in a different country.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Software Engineering#Open Data#Meta#Intercept
CNET

New iOS 16 Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks. Here's How

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For many of us, we'll never have to worry about being targeted in a state-sponsored cyberattack. However, that's not stopping Apple from releasing new features that can protect your iPhone (and other Apple devices) and the information stored on it.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Verge

Google is working on ‘clear calling’ for Android phone calls

The first beta for the Android 13 quarterly release includes a new “clear calling” feature that “reduces background noises during calls.” It was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter who also tweeted directions to enable it for yourself without root, if you’re feeling bold.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Machine learning in project analytics: a data-driven framework and case study

The analytic procedures incorporated to facilitate the delivery of projects are often referred to as project analytics. Existing techniques focus on retrospective reporting and understanding the underlying relationships to make informed decisions. Although machine learning algorithms have been widely used in addressing problems within various contexts (e.g., streamlining the design of construction projects), limited studies have evaluated pre-existing machine learning methods within the delivery of construction projects. Due to this, the current research aims to contribute further to this convergence between artificial intelligence and the execution construction project through the evaluation of a specific set of machine learning algorithms. This study proposes a machine learning-based data-driven research framework for addressing problems related to project analytics. It then illustrates an example of the application of this framework. In this illustration, existing data from an open-source data repository on construction projects and cost overrun frequencies was studied in which several machine learning models (Python's Scikit-learn package) were tested and evaluated. The data consisted of 44 independent variables (from materials to labour and contracting) and one dependent variable (project cost overrun frequency), which has been categorised for processing under several machine learning models. These models include support vector machine, logistic regression, k-nearest neighbour, random forest, stacking (ensemble) model and artificial neural network. Feature selection and evaluation methods, including the Univariate feature selection, Recursive feature elimination, SelectFromModel and confusion matrix, were applied to determine the most accurate prediction model. This study also discusses the generalisability of using the proposed research framework in other research contexts within the field of project management. The proposed framework, its illustration in the context of construction projects and its potential to be adopted in different contexts will significantly contribute to project practitioners, stakeholders and academics in addressing many project-related issues.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Hackers can now sneak malware into the GIFs you share

How low will malware go to get onto your device? We thought using Minecraft to gain access to your computer was the most nefarious method hackers have produced, but there’s a new, even lower type of attack that uses Microsoft Teams and GIFs to mount phishing attacks on your computer.
COMPUTERS
HuffPost

HuffPost

146K+
Followers
8K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy