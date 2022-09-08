Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 laptops on on clearance today — save $550!
The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is a device that you won’t regret purchasing, especially if you take advantage of Dell’s ongoing laptop deals. You only have to pay $900, after a $550 discount to its original price of $1,450. Dell XPS deals always attract a lot of attention, and since the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is arguably the best of the bunch, we don’t expect its stocks to last long in this clearance sale. Buy one now while the offer is still available — you’ll regret it if you miss out.
Digital Trends
This HP gaming PC with RTX 3080 is $750 off today
It can be pretty daunting to build a PC from scratch, and for those who don’t have the time or the tech-savvy to do it, going with a pre-built gaming PC can be a huge positive. Of course, having a computer pre-built means you pay a premium, which is why we’re always looking out for gaming PC deals that will save you some cash, like this HP Omen 45L from HP. It’s a higher-end gaming desktop, but with HP’s deal bringing it down to $1,950 from $2,700, you get a significant $750 discount that brings it below the $2,000 mark.
Curvy Nvidia RTX 4090 Purportedly Poses for Pics
Images show triple fans and triple-slot+ cards, front and back. A Chinese social media user has shared images of what looks like a production line full of Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Amp Extreme 'Airo' graphics cards, and another image displays a stack of branded packaging sleeves. These are further clues that Nvidia will announce RTX 4090 on September 20 at GTC, and the GPU looks poised to claim the top spot on our GPU benchmarks hierarchy.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 breaks all limits in a leaked benchmark
With the predicted launch window of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series inching closer, we’re starting to hear more about the reported performance of these next-gen graphics cards. Today, we got a real treat — rumored benchmarks of the flagship RTX 4090, spotted in the wild on Chiphell forums.
Digital Trends
Splatoon 3 players: You need to download the Nintendo Switch Online app
Splatoon 3 just wrapped up its launch weekend, with players flooding into Inkopolis to live the life of a kid-squid. If you’re one of those players, there’s a handy companion you’re going to want to bring along to the Turf War: the Nintendo Switch Online app. Nintendo’s...
Digital Trends
This powerful business desktop from Dell is $500 off today
If you think it’s time to upgrade your desktop PC, you’re in luck because the Dell Vostro Tower is currently available in Dell’s desktop computer deals at 44% off. The powerful PC is yours for just $639 compared to its original price of $1,141, for savings of $502. This offer is only available for a limited time, but we’re not sure until when, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase of the Dell Vostro Tower while you can still take advantage of the discount.
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
Digital Trends
Ryzen 5 7600X vs. Intel Core i5-12600K
Ever since its 2021 launch, the Core i5-12600K has been one of the best CPUs you could buy, thanks to its midrange price and good performance. It dethroned AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X, which now retails for almost $100 less to compensate for its lower performance. Ryzen 7000 is on the horizon, though, and the Ryzen 5 7600X could do to the 12600K what the 12600K did to the 5600X.
Digital Trends
Asus Zenbook Fold 17 vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2: foldable fun
Are you looking for innovative, experimental tech that’s pushing the industry forward? Well, look no further than laptops with foldable screens. We now have two out in the wild: the Asus Zenbook Fold 17 and the ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2. The two devices share a lot in common, even beyond the fact that they both have a screen that can fold in half. But which is the best representation of what this form factor can be?
Digital Trends
DDR5 can improve PC gaming performance, but it’s still a useless upgrade
DDR5 — it’s all PC gamers can take about now that AMD Ryzen 7000 is about to launch. Although Intel has supported DDR5 since the launch of its 12th-gen Alder Lake processors, Ryzen 7000 is the catalyst that will kill last-gen DDR4 off for good. When you next upgrade your PC, you’ll need DDR5, but paying up for a faster kit of memory may not translate into real-world performance gains.
Apple Insider
Lowest price ever: $550 off Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple Authorized ResellerB&H Photo has issued a staggering $550 discount on a loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro, complete with 64GB of memory and 4TB of storage.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i review: glass on top, quality underneath
“The Lenovo Slim 9i is fast, incredibly well-built, gorgeous, and sports a spectacular 4K+ OLED display.”. I’d forgive you if you haven’t heard of the Lenovo Slim 9i. Among Lenovo’s many lines and sub-brands of laptops, the name hardly stands out. Contents. You can get a good...
CNET
Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today
Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
IGN
Target Has Some Great Deals on 4K TVs Right Now
From the most premium OLED TVs to the simple and easy-to-install 4K sets, or even the ultra-cheap Full HD 1080 TVs, Target has got it all on sale at the moment. If you're looking to complete your set up, or even add another TV to a different part of the home, this could be the perfect sale for you.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
Digital Trends
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $135 cheaper at Walmart
Microsoft’s Surface Pro series of tablets are pretty well-known at this point and are often compared to the iPad Pro in their various iterations, and while it hasn’t always been a hit, they’re still competitive 2-in-1s that cost much less. For example, Surface Pro deals often bring them down to reasonable prices, like this deal from Walmart on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which is going for $900 and a nice $135 discount on its normal $1,035 price.
