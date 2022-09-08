Read full article on original website
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
9to5Mac
AT&T will require iPhone 14 for its best 5G service despite prior pledge
AT&T is about to make several 5G smartphone owners angry as the company says “older devices” won’t support its newer 3.45Ghz midband 5G. With that, only iPhone 14 owners and some other 5G phone customers will be able to take advantage of this new band. As reported...
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
iOS 16 features - which are coming to your iPhone?
While iOS 16 was confirmed to launch on September 12, bringing a redesigned Lock Screen, better safety features and other exciting goodies, some older iPhones won't have access to certain improvements. It makes sense for the most part - the chips inside some iPhones will simply struggle with what's available...
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
CNET
How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone
If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
Apple Insider
How to use the back of your iPhone as a button in iOS 15
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — There's an iOS Accessibility feature that lets you trigger commands or run Shortcuts just by tapping on the back of youriPhone. It's called Back Tap, and here's what you should know.
Apple CEO Tim Cook's fix for those pesky green text bubbles? 'Buy your mom an iPhone'
Those green bubbles that appear around text messages you send to your friends and family with iPhones don't appear to be going away anytime soon. Apple CEO Tim Cook seemed to reject the idea of adopting a new messaging protocol on the company's devices that would make communicating with Android users smoother.
Cult of Mac
Today in Apple history: Lightning replaces 30-pin dock connector
Apple soon will build the Lightning connector into many other products, including iPad, iPod and accessories. It’s used to charge the mobile devices as well as transfer data to a Mac or PC. Apple’s Lightning connector brings big improvements. Lightning’s launch proved somewhat controversial because users had invested...
Save $40 on Apple’s latest iPad Air M1 with this deal at Amazon
Sure, laptops aren’t going anywhere, but there are still plenty of reasons to buy a tablet device in 2022 and the iPad Air M1 is definitely one worth considering. Apple’s iPads have led the industry when it comes to tablets for a while, but they’ve really hit their stride in the last year or two. Not only do some, like the iPad Air and iPad Pro, pack the same Apple Silicon M1 as the company’s MacBook laptops, like the MacBook Air M1, but iPadOS has continued to improve over time to offer more than just a “big iPhone” experience.
Android Authority
Apple's iPhone 14 announced: Specs, price, and everything else you need to know
The iPhone 14 will offer a few improvements from its predecessor like a better camera and slight design tweeks. Apple officially announced the iPhone 14 during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14 will come in four different models including a base, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max model.
How old is my phone?
While it’s easy to find out when your phone launched, finding out the exact manufacturing date may be more of a challenge. Every manufacturer has different ways of marking manufacturing dates on their devices. The production year of your phone might be a year or more after the model was launched.
iPhone 14 Pro Official: Apple's Upgrades Are Huge Front And Rear
The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a premium: customers will be paying $200 more than they would for the standard iPhone 14. But with the premium price comes a few premium features, one of which is the camera hardware. Smartphone power users love their device's cameras. Social media has led to a society where people feel the need to document their lives online, and photographs are a good way to do that.
