Guyer, Katy rise in SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings after signature Week 2 wins (Sept. 8)

We’re taking a closer look at the top 50 teams across the Lone Star State after Week 2 of the 2022 Texas high school football season

With the second weekend of the 2022 Texas high school football season officially in the books, it’s time to review and assess how the state’s top teams performed in Week 2.

We’re taking a closer look at the top squads across the Lone Star State in the newest edition of SBLive’s Texas Top 50, our statewide rankings which seek to recognize the 50 best teams in Texas high school football regardless of classification level.

RELATED: SBLive's Texas Top 50 football rankings (Week 2) | SBLive’s Texas Top 50 (Week 1)

Denton Guyer and Katy shook up the top of our statewide rankings in the latest version of the Texas Top 50 after both teams emerged with signature victories in marquee non-district games last weekend.

Guyer moved up one spot this week after dismantling Aledo in a 44-14 road win in Week 2, but in doing so the Wildcats leapfrogged Duncanville to become our new top-ranked DFW area squad heading into Week 3.

Denton Guyer has dominated its opponents so far this season and proven to be one of the most well-rounded teams in Texas high school football this year.

Senior quarterback Jackson Arnold , an Oklahoma commit, has racked up 564 yards and seven touchdowns through the air on 36-of-54 passing without throwing an interception through two games.

Led by senior safeties Ryan Yaites and Peyton Bowen — who are committed to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively — and junior cornerback Eli Bowen , the Wildcats' defense has also tallied five takeaways already this season.

Katy, meanwhile, emerged victorious with a 35-28 win against Humble Atascocita in a top-1o matchup and showdown between Houston-area heavyweights.

The Tigers topped Atascocita behind the strength of their running attack highlighted senior running back Seth Davis , a Mississippi State commit, and one of the strongest offensive lines in Texas high school football.

Davis has a chance to become Katy's all-time leading rusher this fall and he has already rushed for 463 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries, but the Tigers' defense and quarterback play are the factors beginning to separate them from the rest of the pack.

Senior quarterback Caleb Koger , a third-year starter, shined in Katy's win over Atascocita, while ball-hawking defensive back Arian Parish and hard-hitting linebacker Johnathan Hall — who have verbally committed to Arizona and Utah, respectively — have provided valuable senior leadership to one of the area's most talented defensive units.

RELATED: SBLive’s Texas Small School Top 25 football rankings (Week 2) | SBLive's Texas Small School Top 25 (Week 1)

Where does your squad stand in the newest edition of our statewide Texas high school football rankings?

To see which programs cracked our statewide top 10 and find out which teams are making their season debut in this week's rankings, then check out the latest, updated version of SBLive’s Texas Top 50 in its entirety below.

SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings are compiled by Andrew McCulloch and Buck Ringgold, and will be updated weekly throughout the regular season.

Editor’s Note: * represents Texas teams who also hold spots in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national high school football rankings

SBLIVE’S TEXAS TOP 50 FOOTBALL RANKINGS — WEEK 2 (SEPT. 8)

1. Galena Park North Shore Mustangs (2-0)*

Previous ranking: 1st

Last week: W 42-0 at Spring

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Spring Westfield (2-0)

2. Austin Westlake Chaparrals (2-0)*

Previous ranking: 2nd

Last week: W 47-14 at Converse Judson

Next game: Sept. 8 at Austin Akins (0-2)

3. Denton Guyer Wildcats (2-0)*

Previous ranking: 4th

Last week: W 44-14 at Aledo

Next game: Sept. 8 vs. Lancaster (2-0)

4. Duncanville Panthers (2-0)*

Previous ranking: 3rd

Last week: W 44-21 vs. Orlando Jones (FL)

Next game: Sept. 16 vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (1-1)

5. Katy Tigers (2-0)

Previous ranking: 7th

Last week: W 35-28 vs. Humble Atascocita

Next game: Sept. 10 at Katy Tompkins (2-0)

6. Southlake Carroll Dragons (2-0)

Previous ranking: 5th

Last week: W 38-7 at Flower Mound Marcus

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Cedar Hill (0-2)

7. Arlington Martin Warriors (2-0)

Previous ranking: 10th

Last week: W 44-6 at Cedar Hill

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Allen (1-1) (Game at Choctaw Stadium)

8. Spring Westfield Mustangs (2-0)

Previous ranking: 13th

Last week: W 51-29 vs. Fort Bend Hightower

Next game: Sept. 9 at Galena Park North Shore (2-0)

9. Highland Park Scots (2-0)

Previous ranking: 14th

Last week: W 31-17 at Lewisville

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Lake Highlands (2-0)

10. Longview Lobos (2-0)

Previous ranking: 12th

Last week: W 48-11 vs. Marshall

Next game: Sept. 9 at Tyler Legacy (1-1)

11. Allen Eagles (1-1)

Previous ranking: 15th

Last week: W 49-14 vs. Houston C.E. King

Next game: Sept. 9 at Arlington Martin (2-0) (Game at Choctaw Stadium)

12. Humble Atascocita Eagles (1-1)

Previous ranking: 8th

Last week: L 35-28 at Katy

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Henderson Liberty (NV) (1-2)

13. Prosper Eagles (2-0)

Previous ranking: 18th

Last week: W 51-14 at Sachse

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Rockwall (2-0)

14. Rockwall Yellow Jackets (2-0)

Previous ranking: 19th

Last week: W 51-23 vs. Dallas Jesuit

Next game: Sept. 9 at Prosper (2-0)

15. Argyle Eagles (2-0)

Previous ranking: 23rd

Last week: W 56-49 (OT) at Lucas Lovejoy

Next game: Sept. 9 at Grapevine (2-0)

16. DeSoto Eagles (1-1)

Previous ranking: 6th

Last week: L 47-7 vs. Baltimore St. Frances (MD)

Next game: Sept. 10 vs. South Oak Cliff (0-2)

17. Cibolo Steele Knights (2-0)

Previous ranking: 22nd

Last week: W 35-28 vs. Lake Travis

Next game: Sept. 9 at Hutto (2-0)

18. Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (1-1)

Previous ranking: 11th

Last week: L 56-49 (OT) vs. Argyle

Next game: Sept. 8 at North Crowley (2-0)

19. Katy Tompkins Falcons (2-0)

Previous ranking: 26th

Last week: W 38-14 vs. Cypress Bridgeland

Next game: Sept. 10 vs. Katy (2-0)

20. Dripping Springs Tigers (2-0)

Previous ranking: 27th

Last week: W 37-7 vs. San Antonio Wagner

Next game: Sept. 16 vs. Austin High (0-2)

21. San Antonio Brennan Bears (1-1)

Previous ranking: 29th

Last week: W 42-6 vs. San Antonio Brandeis

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. San Antonio Harlan (2-0)

22. Lake Travis Cavaliers (0-2)

Previous ranking: 16th

Last week: L 35-28 at Cibolo Steele

Next game: Sept. 9 at Buda Johnson (0-2)

23. Denton Ryan Raiders (0-1)

Previous ranking: 24th

Last week: BYE (Game vs. Bryant (AR) in Shreveport, LA canceled due to weather)

Next game: Sept. 9 at Azle (0-2)

24. Lancaster Tigers (2-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: W 21-3 vs. South Oak Cliff

Next game: Sept. 8 at Denton Guyer (2-0)

25. Frisco Lone Star Rangers (2-0)

Previous ranking: 31st

Last week: W 38-3 vs. Burleson

Next game: Sept. 9 at Frisco Reedy (2-0)

26. College Station Cougars (1-1)

Previous ranking: 28th

Last week: W 52-7 vs. Fort Worth Nolan

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Temple (2-0)

27. Temple Wildcats (2-0)

Previous ranking: 36th

Last week: W 34-20 vs. Willis

Next game: Sept. 9 at College Station (1-1)

28. Liberty Hill Panthers (1-1)

Previous ranking: 17th

Last week: L 56-49 at Hutto

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Georgetown (2-0)

29. South Oak Cliff Bears (0-2)

Previous ranking: 9th

Last week: L 21-3 at Lancaster

Next game: Sept. 10 at DeSoto (1-1)

30. Wichita Falls Rider Raiders (2-0)

Previous ranking: 32nd

Last week: W 30-24 at Decatur

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Lubbock Coronado (1-1)

31. Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (2-0)

Previous ranking: 35th

Last week: W 37-26 vs. League City Clear Springs

Next game: Sept. 10 at Cypress Bridgeland (1-1)

32. The Woodlands Highlanders (1-1)

Previous ranking: 33rd

Last week: W 37-23 vs. Houston Lamar

Next game: Sept. 8 vs. Conroe Oak Ridge (1-1)

33. Austin Vandegrift Vipers (1-1)

Previous ranking: 37th

Last week: W 45-0 at Cedar Park

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Waco Midway (0-2) (Game at Univ. of Mary-Hardin Baylor)

34. Houston C.E. King Panthers (1-1)

Previous ranking: 21st

Last week: L 49-14 at Allen

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Pearland (1-1)

35. Harker Heights Knights (2-0)

Previous ranking: 44th

Last week: W 27-13 at Smithson Valley

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge (1-1)

36. Cypress Ranch Mustangs (1-1)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: W 22-7 vs. Katy Paetow

Next game: Sept. 9 at Cypress Creek (1-1)

37. Stephenville Yellowjackets (2-0)

Previous ranking: 38th

Last week: W 62-61 at Everman

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Decatur (0-2)

38. Round Rock Dragons (2-0)

Previous ranking: 48th

Last week: W 52-31 at San Antonio Reagan

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Cedar Park (0-2)

39. China Spring Cougars (2-0)

Previous ranking: 41st

Last week: W 42-41 at Melissa

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Mexia (0-2)

40. Katy Paetow Panthers (1-1)

Previous ranking: 20th

Last week: L 22-7 at Cypress Ranch

Next game: Sept. 9 at Katy Morton Ranch (2-0)

41. Texarkana Texas High Tigers (1-1)

Previous ranking: 49th

Last week: W 48-23 vs. Colleyville Heritage

Next game: Sept. 9 at Benton (AR) (1-1)

42. Dallas Parish Episcopal Panthers (2-0)

Previous ranking: 42nd

Last week: W 24-17 at Houston Episcopal

Next game: Sept. 9 at Austin LBJ (1-1)

43. College Station A&M Consolidated Tigers (2-0)

Previous ranking: 43rd

Last week: W 49-14 vs. UANL Monterrey (MX)

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Lufkin (2-0)

44. Klein Cain Hurricanes (2-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: W 42-0 vs. The Woodlands College Park

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Cypress Falls (2-0)

45. Amarillo Tascosa Rebels (2-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: W 48-27 vs. Midland Legacy

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Odessa Permian (2-0)

46. Port Arthur Memorial Titans (2-0)

Previous ranking: 50th

Last week: W 42-21 vs. Nederland

Next game: Sept. 16 vs. Porter (1-1)

47. Aledo Bearcats (0-2)

Previous ranking: 25th

Last week: L 44-14 vs. Denton Guyer

Next game: Sept. 8 at Justin Northwest (1-1)

48. Midland Legacy Rebels (1-1)

Previous ranking: 34th

Last week: L 48-27 at Amarillo Tascosa

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Abilene (1-1)

49. Crosby Cougars (1-1)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: W 27-21 (OT) vs. Fort Bend Marshall

Next game: Sept. 9 vs. Baytown Lee (2-0)

50. Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (1-1)

Previous ranking: 30th

Last week: L 27-21 (OT) at Crosby

Next game: Sept. 9 at Alief Taylor (1-1)

Dropped out: Fort Bend Ridge Point (#39), Mansfield Summit (#40), Colleyville Heritage (#45), Spring (#46), Lewisville (#47).