Kirk Merritt changes jersey number to represent his Destrehan hometown

By Ross Jackson
 3 days ago
Jersey number changes are far from out of the ordinary nowadays in the NFL, especially with the expansion of numbers allowed at several positions. But some of the changes carry with them a specific sentiment or deeper meaning. That’s the case for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt.

Merritt, who quickly became a fan-favorite in New Orleans throughout training camp, changed his number ahead of Week 1 from No. 85 to 33. Some would speculate that this was connected to the versatile offensive player getting work at running back during the final week of camp. Switching from No. 85, a number often worn by wide receivers and tight ends, to No. 33, a number often donned by running backs, certainly helps to back that theory. Wide receivers can wear No. 33 after the NFL relaxed those restrictions so this doesn’t precede a real position switch, but for Merritt it’s deeper than that.

The former undrafted free agent is a Destrehan, La. native. Before playing out his college career with the Oregon Ducks and Arkansas State Red Wolves, he starred at with Destrehan High School where he wore No. 33. Merritt has the unique experience of playing for his childhood favorite team in the stadium just 22 miles east of his hometown. And he’ll do so wearing the number he sported while racking up 1,058 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns his senior year.

Merritt has landed on the practice squad with the Saints. But to assume that he’ll see live action during the 2022 season is far from farfetched. His versatile play style and ability to contribute from multiple areas of the game have increased the eyes on his here in the Big Easy — the Saints cross-trained him at running back over the summer and worked him into several special teams units. Now, he’s wearing the number that started it all.

