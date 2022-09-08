ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New Dyson Store Focuses on ‘Education and Experience’

The first Dyson Demo Store Owner Center is now open in The Shops at Park Lane. This is Dyson’s first brick and mortar store in Texas and the first of the hybrid concept’s kind globally, blending service and retail. The new store model was designed by James Dyson...
Knights Slay Greenhill to Remain Perfect

With the district schedule around the corner, Covenant hopes its season-opening surge will make a lasting impact. The Knights pummeled SPC opponent Greenhill 62-0 on Friday at Brinkmann Field for their third consecutive lopsided victory — securing perhaps the best start in 11-man program history. Covenant already has two...
Southwestern Medical Foundation Announces Jere Thompson Jr. As New Chairman

Southwestern Medical Foundation has elected Jere W. Thompson Jr., of the Park Cities as chairman of the Board of Trustees and named six new members to its board during their recent annual meeting. New Trustees include Kim Askew, Pete Chilian, Peter Brundage, Michael Kahn, Linda Kao, and Amy McKnight. Southwestern...
