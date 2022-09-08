ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Jersey Shore High School Coach 'Shamed' Overweight Football Player: Report

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Football player Photo Credit: Pixabay

A lawsuit has been filed against a Jersey Shore school district where a high school football coach allegedly "fat-shamed" a player, NJ Advance Media reported.

The Lacey Township High School student reportedly was clinically obese and suffered from anxiety but endured regular harassment from the assistant coach, the outlet said, quoting the suit.

“Look at how fat you got,” the coach allegedly told the student at the start of a 2021 practice. “Look at you. Lose weight.”

His mother reportedly approached another team coach and other school officials about the shaming but it failed to cease, the outlet said.

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court of Ocean County in June, also said the student’s anxiety worsened because he might not be able to take as many bathroom breaks as needed. The coach reportedly accused players of using bathroom excuses to avoid running laps.

Top school officials did not respond to the media outlet's request for comment on the suit, which seeks monetary damages as well as a court order requiring all Lacey Township athletic coaches to undergo bullying and harassment training.

