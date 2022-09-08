Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
ClarkCountyToday
America’s failed election: MOST key counties failed to keep records!
A new report has revealed that in defiance of routine elections record-keeping strategies, and federal law, more than 90% of the key counties across the nation failed to keep their 2020 elections records. “The America First Policy Institute made public records requests based on state-specific laws for the top 100...
camaspostrecord.com
WSD superintendent defends hiring practices
Washougal School District Superintendent Mary Templeton lauded the district’s employment practices after a group of Washougal residents asked district leaders and Washougal School Board members to “refine and clarify” their hiring policies, which have led to, in their opinion, “inappropriate hires” during the past several years.
centraloregondaily.com
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
Measure 22-228 could bring big changes to Portland’s government
Voters will be asked a historic question this fall, whether or not to change Portland's form of government.
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal leaders seeking answers to water cost woes
Washougal residents are troubled over the cost of their water bills. Washougal city council members are troubled over the cost of mandated improvements to the city’s water system. There’s no doubt that water — and how to pay for it — continutes to be a troublesome topic in Washougal...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
Vancouver teen's killer may walk free again after change to Washington's three-strikes law
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man who strangled a teenage girl to death in 2005 is escaping a life prison sentence for a second time because of a change in Washington state law. Roy Russell was going to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder...
Fire at Milo Mclver State Park, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered
ESTACADA, Ore. — A brush fire in Milo Mclver State Park in Estacada on Friday night prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The following areas are under Level 3 evacuation orders:. Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischers...
Kalama Fire continues to grow, prompting evacuation orders
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for communities near the Kalama Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been issued for the area spanning from the border of Cowlitz and Lewis counties south to 7550 Road and from the border of Skamania and Cowlitz counties west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.
3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires
Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons at Mt. Tabor and the surrounding neighborhood, Portland Fire and Rescue announced Sunday.
WashCo K9 helps feds in Longview drug search
A Washington County deputy and his trusty K9 assisted federal agents in a search for drugs on Saturday.
portlandobserver.com
Largest Race Discrimination Verdict in Oregon History
AP-DDA Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum, who was 59 at the time, visited the...
KXL
Multnomah County Issues Mandatory Wood-Burning Restriction
PORTLAND, Ore — Wildfire Smoke from fires burning across the Northwest and East Wind have pushed a thick layer of smoky-haze over the Portland-Metro Area. Multnomah County Health officials are issuing a mandatory wood burning restriction for its residents. The restriction begins at Noon, Saturday Sept. 10 and will be lifted when conditions improve.
Beaverton kindergarten teacher had rewarding first day of school
Mya Melli said her trick to transition her students into learning is to spend a few weeks just playing together.Beaverton's students and teachers returned back to school this week with mixed emotions — mostly excitement, some said. One teacher said her first day wasn't quite like she expected. Mya Melli started Thursday, Sept. 8, for her first day as a kindergarten teacher. "I think I expected a lot more tears and nervousness from kids who walked into my classroom," Melli said. "And I didn't really have any of that, so that's really good. I think everything is really flowing smoothly."...
Rollover crash kills one in Washington County
At least one person died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Washington County, the sheriff's office tweeted.
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal
Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers
UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
WWEEK
It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti
Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
