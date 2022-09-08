ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClarkCountyToday

America’s failed election: MOST key counties failed to keep records!

A new report has revealed that in defiance of routine elections record-keeping strategies, and federal law, more than 90% of the key counties across the nation failed to keep their 2020 elections records. “The America First Policy Institute made public records requests based on state-specific laws for the top 100...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
camaspostrecord.com

WSD superintendent defends hiring practices

Washougal School District Superintendent Mary Templeton lauded the district’s employment practices after a group of Washougal residents asked district leaders and Washougal School Board members to “refine and clarify” their hiring policies, which have led to, in their opinion, “inappropriate hires” during the past several years.
WASHOUGAL, WA
centraloregondaily.com

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgefield, WA
Education
City
Ridgefield, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal leaders seeking answers to water cost woes

Washougal residents are troubled over the cost of their water bills. Washougal city council members are troubled over the cost of mandated improvements to the city’s water system. There’s no doubt that water — and how to pay for it — continutes to be a troublesome topic in Washougal...
WASHOUGAL, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#K12
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kalama Fire continues to grow, prompting evacuation orders

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for communities near the Kalama Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been issued for the area spanning from the border of Cowlitz and Lewis counties south to 7550 Road and from the border of Skamania and Cowlitz counties west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
portlandobserver.com

Largest Race Discrimination Verdict in Oregon History

AP-DDA Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum, who was 59 at the time, visited the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KXL

Multnomah County Issues Mandatory Wood-Burning Restriction

PORTLAND, Ore — Wildfire Smoke from fires burning across the Northwest and East Wind have pushed a thick layer of smoky-haze over the Portland-Metro Area. Multnomah County Health officials are issuing a mandatory wood burning restriction for its residents. The restriction begins at Noon, Saturday Sept. 10 and will be lifted when conditions improve.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton kindergarten teacher had rewarding first day of school

Mya Melli said her trick to transition her students into learning is to spend a few weeks just playing together.Beaverton's students and teachers returned back to school this week with mixed emotions — mostly excitement, some said. One teacher said her first day wasn't quite like she expected. Mya Melli started Thursday, Sept. 8, for her first day as a kindergarten teacher. "I think I expected a lot more tears and nervousness from kids who walked into my classroom," Melli said. "And I didn't really have any of that, so that's really good. I think everything is really flowing smoothly."...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
BEAVERTON, OR
West Linn Tidings

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers

UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti

Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy