Alamance County, NC

FOX8 News

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office hosts 9/11 memorial

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office held its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the fallen on Sunday. The ceremony took place at Ray Kelly Memorial Veterans Park in Reidsville at the flagpoles. Sheriff Sam Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and special guest speaker Colonel David Myers (Ret.) were […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
DURHAM, NC
My Fox 8

Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court on Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election. Sherrie Young, the Democrat chosen to face incumbent state Rep....
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
WNCT

‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate dies at Rockingham County Detention Center

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in custody at the Rockingham County Detention Center has died after an apparent medical issue, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the RCSO says an inmate used the Intercom Communication System to alert detention center staff that his cellmate appeared to be […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
ROXBORO, NC

