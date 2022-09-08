Read full article on original website
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office hosts 9/11 memorial
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office held its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to honor the fallen on Sunday. The ceremony took place at Ray Kelly Memorial Veterans Park in Reidsville at the flagpoles. Sheriff Sam Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and special guest speaker Colonel David Myers (Ret.) were […]
fox40jackson.com
North Carolina detectives seize $2.6M in fentanyl in county’s largest bust, authorities say
Detectives in Forsyth County, North Carolina, have seized over $2.6 million of fentanyl – enough of the deadly drug to kill 5 million people – in the largest bust in the county’s history, authorities said last week. The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation that began...
cbs17
1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
It's a SCAM | Person poses as an Alamance County deputy to collect money for missed court dates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people fell victim to a phone scam in Alamance County, according to deputies. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said they are getting reports from residents about someone posing as a deputy and calling them about missed court dates. The caller, who claimed to be...
Video shows thieves break in to get keys, steal 7 cars from Raleigh auto dealer lot, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven cars were stolen from a Raleigh auto dealership early Sunday morning, officials said. The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said. The thieves first broke into the dealership building and took keys to various cars, according to Raleigh...
Teen shot at a home in Winston-Salem by ‘unknown assailant’: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One teen is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers came to the 700-block of Ferndale Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound […]
My Fox 8
Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court on Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election. Sherrie Young, the Democrat chosen to face incumbent state Rep....
'A senseless murder': Family of Roxboro man beaten, killed speaks with ABC11
Girlfriend of man beaten and killed in Roxboro Wednesday vows to find out who's responsible for killing her boyfriend
cbs17
1 shot in broad daylight at apartments near Wake Tech campus, sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot at apartments near Wake Technical Community College Sunday afternoon, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. On Sunday shortly before 1:30 p.m., one person was shot near the Wake Tech Campus in the 4900 block of Chandler Ridge Circle, Baker said.
'More precise policing' | Greensboro Police talk new license plate-reading cameras
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department said license plate-reading cameras installed throughout the city are helping them solve crimes more efficiently, and now the department is adding more of the devices to city streets. GPD finished installing 10 of the license plate-reading cameras, made by Flock Safety, at...
10-year-old girl dead, teen charged after shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Reidsville. According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a 10-year-old girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later […]
Suspect in custody after NC stabbing at InTown Suites, police say
The stabbing took place Friday afternoon at an extended-stay hotel, police said.
‘Safekeeper’ dies in assault at Raleigh prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Department of Public Safety reports a prisoner at Central Prison in Raleigh was killed after an assault with a weapon by several other offenders. Offender Ronald S. Rhodes (#0850872) was being housed in the prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately […]
Man charged with felony witness intimidation, stalking in Randolph County: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly violating orders of the court, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 23, the RCSO got a report about the communication of threats to a victim. The victim told investigators that Kevin Shawn Southern, 45, had threatened them in […]
cbs17
‘It’s like a warzone’: Durham residents plead for violence to stop after two fatal shootings in one day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two deadly shootings on Thursday in Durham have residents worried about crime in the city. One of the shootings happened on Kent Lake Drive, where residents say it’s not the first time. “Just in this apartment complex alone, I mean it happens often,” Victoria...
cbs17
Busted: 2 arrested in drug raid at Lee County home, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies say two people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Sanford Friday afternoon. At about 1 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents say they executed a search warrant at a home on the 3300 block of Deep River Road.
1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
Inmate dies at Rockingham County Detention Center
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in custody at the Rockingham County Detention Center has died after an apparent medical issue, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, the RCSO says an inmate used the Intercom Communication System to alert detention center staff that his cellmate appeared to be […]
cbs17
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
