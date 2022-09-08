Saturday night's CAA conference game between New Hampshire and UAlbany is certainly an important one. UAlbany is coming off of a blowout loss at Baylor in Waco Texas last Saturday while New Hampshire is coming off of a 10 point victory over Monmouth. UA has had UNH's number recently winning several of their last few matchups. It should be a very competitive game as when these two teams play it usually always is. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

