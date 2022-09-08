ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week

About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County

A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Killed While Walking on Interstate 8 Near Mission Valley

A man was struck by an SUV and killed while walking within traffic lanes of eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday east of Mission Center Road when a silver Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old woman from San Diego, struck the pedestrian, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes

Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Remembering Queen Elizabeth's Visit to San Diego

Queen Elizabeth II has left a memorable mark on the world, and that includes San Diego. The Queen visited our city in 1983 as part of a west coast tour. Former reporter Preston Turegano covered the occasion for what was then The Tribune, and he remembers what a historic day it was.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Tropical Storm Kay Brings High Wind, Flash Flood Warning to San Diego County

A hurricane that made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday has downgraded to a tropical storm that is taking aim for San Diego County. Located about 100 miles southwest of San Diego, Tropical Storm Kay will bring warm, windy and humid conditions throughout Friday evening, peppered with an occasional heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NBC San Diego

Big Saturday? Tropical Storm Kay to Bring High Surf to San Diego Beaches This Weekend

Despite grumbling from some quarters, some San Diegans are welcoming the arrival of Tropical Storm Kay and its attendant high surf. The system is spinning offshore and on a track to the northwest, remaining off the coast, according to NBC 7's Sheena Parveen. For Friday, that means wave heights between 3-6 feet, with dangerous rip currents and offshore east winds near 45 mph along the coast. The swell direction will mainly be in from the south/southeast during the day, which would cause the waves to be somewhat parallel to our coastline, obviously not ideal for surfing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Black and Latinx-Owned Yoga Studio Opens its Doors in South LA

A new yoga and wellness studio like few others opened its doors on Saturday in South Los Angeles. The Tree Yoga Cooperative on East 60th street is a new Black and Latinx-owned studio. It was founded in August 2020 “after years of teaching yoga and meditation throughout South Los Angeles,”...
WORKOUTS
NBC San Diego

Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos

A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Viral ‘Corn Kid' Is Now the ‘Corn-bassador' of South Dakota

Tariq, a young corn enthusiast who went viral for gushing about his love for corn, is now South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador." In an executive proclamation posted on social media, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared Sept. 3, 2022, as "Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" in celebration of Tariq's love for the staple crop.
LIFESTYLE

