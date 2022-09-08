Despite grumbling from some quarters, some San Diegans are welcoming the arrival of Tropical Storm Kay and its attendant high surf. The system is spinning offshore and on a track to the northwest, remaining off the coast, according to NBC 7's Sheena Parveen. For Friday, that means wave heights between 3-6 feet, with dangerous rip currents and offshore east winds near 45 mph along the coast. The swell direction will mainly be in from the south/southeast during the day, which would cause the waves to be somewhat parallel to our coastline, obviously not ideal for surfing.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO