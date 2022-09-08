Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Del Cerro Residents Told to Boil Water Until Mid-Week
About 80 homes in the Del Cerro neighborhood of San Diego have been advised to boil their water Sunday after an air release valve broke on a pipeline, the city of San Diego Tweeted. Crews were working to replace the air release valve on the 5700 block of Del Cerro...
NBC San Diego
Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises for Ninth Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the ninth consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing 1.3 cents to $5.343. The average price has increased 12.1 cents over the past nine days, including 2.2 cents...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Seeks Poll Workers for Nov. 8 General Election
San Diego County put a call out Thursday for anyone interested in becoming a poll worker to staff vote centers that will open for nearly two weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. Poll workers are needed to staff the county's vote centers for up to 11...
NBC San Diego
Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County
A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Several Events Throughout San Diego County to Remember and Mourn Those Lost on 9/11
As the nation mourns the loss of 2,977 people who perished 21 years ago in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, several organizations around San Diego County will hold memorials and remembrances this weekend. Events begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 2022 San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the...
NBC San Diego
Pedestrian Killed While Walking on Interstate 8 Near Mission Valley
A man was struck by an SUV and killed while walking within traffic lanes of eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday east of Mission Center Road when a silver Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old woman from San Diego, struck the pedestrian, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Gun Store Owner Convicted in Firearms Sales Case Involving Ex-Deputy
A San Diego gun store owner was convicted by a federal jury this week of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo in his side business of unlawful firearms sales. Giovanni "Gio" Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three...
NBC San Diego
Learjet Goes Off Runway in Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado
A multi-engine Learjet 36 landed on a beach retaining wall Friday after sliding off the end of a runway at the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, ending up with its nose in the bay, the FAA confirmed. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. The Naval Air...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Kay Brings Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to San Diego County
A hurricane that made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday has been downgraded to a tropical storm that is making its way to San Diego County. Here is what the county looked like as heavy winds and buckets of rain impacted the region:. If you'd like to submit photos...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Sees Record-Breaking Rainfall From Tropical Storm Kay
Coming on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave and a long dry spell, Tropical Storm Kay's arrival poured record-breaking rainfall into San Diego County Friday. Any San Diegan will tell you the dry spell has been with us for a long time. But how long has it actually been?
NBC San Diego
DA Opposes Bail Reduction and Release for Windsor Hills Crash Driver
Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Nicole Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.
NBC San Diego
New York Declares State of Emergency Over Polio to Boost Low Vaccination Rates
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency to boost polio vaccination rates amid more evidence the virus is spreading in communities. Poliovirus has now been detected in sewage samples from four counties in the New York metropolitan area as well as the city itself. Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes
Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
NBC San Diego
Thunderstorms, Showers Could Bring Flooding to San Diego County Mountains, Deserts
Showers and thunderstorms across San Diego County were forecast for Sunday and Monday afternoon, and could produce areas of flooding and flash flooding in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay were spinning about 300 miles southwest of San Diego, the NWS...
NBC San Diego
Remembering Queen Elizabeth's Visit to San Diego
Queen Elizabeth II has left a memorable mark on the world, and that includes San Diego. The Queen visited our city in 1983 as part of a west coast tour. Former reporter Preston Turegano covered the occasion for what was then The Tribune, and he remembers what a historic day it was.
NBC San Diego
Tropical Storm Kay Brings High Wind, Flash Flood Warning to San Diego County
A hurricane that made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast Thursday has downgraded to a tropical storm that is taking aim for San Diego County. Located about 100 miles southwest of San Diego, Tropical Storm Kay will bring warm, windy and humid conditions throughout Friday evening, peppered with an occasional heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Big Saturday? Tropical Storm Kay to Bring High Surf to San Diego Beaches This Weekend
Despite grumbling from some quarters, some San Diegans are welcoming the arrival of Tropical Storm Kay and its attendant high surf. The system is spinning offshore and on a track to the northwest, remaining off the coast, according to NBC 7's Sheena Parveen. For Friday, that means wave heights between 3-6 feet, with dangerous rip currents and offshore east winds near 45 mph along the coast. The swell direction will mainly be in from the south/southeast during the day, which would cause the waves to be somewhat parallel to our coastline, obviously not ideal for surfing.
NBC San Diego
Black and Latinx-Owned Yoga Studio Opens its Doors in South LA
A new yoga and wellness studio like few others opened its doors on Saturday in South Los Angeles. The Tree Yoga Cooperative on East 60th street is a new Black and Latinx-owned studio. It was founded in August 2020 “after years of teaching yoga and meditation throughout South Los Angeles,”...
NBC San Diego
Family, Neighbors Hold Prayer Vigil After Woman Beheaded in San Carlos
A community held a prayer vigil and called for justice in San Carlos Friday, after a mother of two was beheaded allegedly by her estranged boyfriend. Friends, neighbors and San Carlos community members, who attended the vigil described Karina Castro, 27, as a beautiful person, who lived for her children and did everything she could to keep them safe.
NBC San Diego
Viral ‘Corn Kid' Is Now the ‘Corn-bassador' of South Dakota
Tariq, a young corn enthusiast who went viral for gushing about his love for corn, is now South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador." In an executive proclamation posted on social media, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared Sept. 3, 2022, as "Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" in celebration of Tariq's love for the staple crop.
Comments / 0