Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Early Reactions Call it a "Riot," Praise Daniel Radcliffe's "Glorious" Performance
As the highly anticipated biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story made its premiere last night at Toronto International Film Festival, we finally have an idea of what to expect from the movie that promises to reveal some different facets of famous parody singer and songwriter “Weird Al" Yankovic that we’ve never seen. Written by the artist himself, the movie stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter film series) as the title character, and spans Yankovic’s rise to fame as his songs started becoming more and more popular.
Collider
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
Collider
Why 'Alien’s Gender-Neutral Script Worked So Well For the Horror Classic
At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.
Collider
Matt Shakman is Officially Directing 'Fantastic Four'
In the midst of several large reveals about upcoming Marvel projects at this year's D23 Expo, Matt Shakman has officially been confirmed to direct the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot via an announcement at the Marvel Studios panel at D23, confirmed by the company's official Twitter page. It was previously reported...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Disenchanted' Trailer Reveals a Fairy-Tale Life Gone Wrong
In 2007, Enchanted debuted to critical acclaim and instantly earned its spot in pop culture’s legacy for its novel and imaginative approach to fairytales. Nearly 15 years later, a sequel is set to hit our screens with the highly anticipated Disenchanted. And now, the upcoming sequel has released a trailer.
Collider
‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Pulls No Punches in Stunning Action Epic | TIFF 2022
In the opening scene of Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King, we see an imposing figure emerge from the tall grass in the moments before she will lead an attack. The figure is General Nanisca (Viola Davis) and soon the rest of her all-female group of warriors, the Agojie, will rise in kind behind her. Standing opposite them is a small encampment of men that are responsible for a recent mass kidnapping. The ensuing fight is a brief one as the Agojie make short work of their enemies, brutally and methodically cutting them down one by one. It is a bloody, yet graceful introduction as the warriors leap and spin through the air in a deadly dance of death. This is only the first glimpse of this small but formidable fighting force that the remainder of this well-balanced historical epic explores to remarkable effect.
Collider
'Thunderbolts' Cast Reveals Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh Team-Up
During Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel, Kevin Fiege revealed that the upcoming Thunderbolts movie would cap off Phase 5 in 2024, but Marvel's president didn't reveal who would be teaming up to cause a little mischief for our favorite heroes. Clever MCU fans have likely been able to piece together which dubious heroes and morally grey villains will be joining the line-up, especially when the hints haven't been subtle throughout Phase 4, but at long last we finally have confirmation about who will be joining this team of fan-favorite anti-heroes.
Collider
8 Underrated Movies Directed by Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese is a legend within the world of cinema. He's revered for his extensive filmography, his passion for film and efforts to preserve old movies for future generations, and for how influential he's been. Many directors who've found success in a post-Scorsese world include him as a source of inspiration, and he's truly made the film world better with his presence and his excellent movies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Everything We Learned From the Disney Branded Television Showcase
Not long after Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios showed their latest batch of content at the D23 Expo, HallD23 was packed to the brim once again for the showcase for Disney Branded Television, where they released new info on the shows coming to Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel. Raven-Symoné and Lily Singh, both of whom are starring in shows represented at the event, hosted the showcase and brought quite a few big names with them, so here is everything that was revealed at the Disney Branded Television Showcase.
Collider
The True Story Behind the Making of 'Die Hard'
Now considered a pioneering example of the modern action blockbuster, Die Hard was an underdog. None of the now-household names were stars, groundbreaking techniques were invented on the fly, and a musical crooner was offered the leading role. The film's humble journey lies primarily with two men: Jeb Stuart, a husband and young father whose screenwriting career desperately needed a win, and Lloyd Levin, the development executive at 20th Century Fox, a studio in want of a guaranteed summer hit.
Collider
Adam Driver's 10 Best Movies Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Adam Driver shot to stardom in 2015 when he played Princess Leia and Han Solo’s brooding son Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since then, Driver has had a slew of successful roles, a few of which have earned him Oscar nominations. Whether the role is big...
Collider
'Kent State': Dermot Mulroney to Star in Historical Drama Inspired by True Events
Actor Dermot Mulroney's historical drama Kent State has been acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, Deadline has reported. Based on the tragedy of the Kent State University massacre the movie will begin filming this November in Columbus, GA. The movie inspired by true events aims to tell the story of a family’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Primetime Emmys 2022 — All of the Lead Acting Predictions
The Primetime Emmy Awards are once again back in full swing, with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences celebrating its 74th year. The CBS ceremony is set to air on September 12 at 8:00 PM EST. These important annual awards show honors the hard work and creativity of actors, directors, crew members, creatives, casting directors, writers, and entertainment professionals involved in the television and streaming industry.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Gets Stunning Superfan Steelbook Collection With Exclusive Collectibles
As the summer comes to a close, and Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records and bringing home unbelievable box office numbers with each new week in theaters, it's time to start thinking ahead to the holidays and Paramount+ is here to help you bring that need for speed to the holiday season. Today, the studio behind the record-breaking legacy sequel has unveiled the Top Gun 2-Movie 4K Steelbook Superfan Collection which will arrive in December, with both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick in gorgeous cases, along with a wide variety of exciting Top Gun-themed collectibles including dog tags, decals, coasters, and more.
Collider
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?. The last few years have witnessed the release of several biopics which have allowed audiences to get a glimpse into the origins and intimacy of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Now it's musician and comedian Weird Al Yankovic's turn to share his story with the world in his new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It was written and produced by the man himself, along with fellow writer, director, and executive producer Eric Appel.
Collider
From Chilton to East High: 9 High Schools We Wish We’d Gone to in Movies & TV Shows
For many, high school is considered a defining time when it comes to exploring your identity or finding out what you want in life. It’s usually a pretty eventful phase—from hearing about today’s drama to making sure you have great grades for college. Whatever it may be, what’s certain is that high school is interesting and, well, even a bit chaotic.
Collider
From ‘The Craft’ to ‘Practical Magic,’ 13 Witchy Movies to Check Out Before ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Come September 30, the Sanderson Sisters will once again cast their spell on audiences when Hocus Pocus 2 drops on Disney+. This long-anticipated sequel comes nearly 30 years after the original film, which has become a cult favorite and a crown jewel in the filmographies of stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Before this spooky follow-up debuts at the end of the month, here's a list of other wonderfully witchy films worth watching.
Collider
Why 'Rogue One' Is the Best Movie in the Star Wars Franchise
The legendary Star Wars franchise has seen more highs and lows than a landspeeder, from the heights of The Empire Strikes Back to the lows of Attack of the Clones. The opening text crawl. The stirring John Williams scores. Epic take-downs of giant battle stations. Lightsaber fights. But what would you say if you were told the best film in the franchise has none of these elements? This brings us to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. No text crawl. A different composer. No lightsabers. No Skywalkers (mostly). It's about a group of rebels who join together to steal the plans for the Empire's Death Star... period. And it is perfect.
Collider
‘Reboot’ Review: This Sitcom Parody Is at Its Best When It Shows Some Teeth
Over the last few decades, Steven Levitan has worked on some of television's greatest and most integral sitcoms. From Frasier and The Larry Sanders Show to the recent success of co-creating Modern Family, Levitan knows the ins and outs of making network television comedies. This insight into the formulas and tropes makes him the perfect creator for Reboot, a series that both parodies the sitcom conceits that we’ve all seen over the years, while also existing in that exaggerated world. While Levitan knows how this world works, his first comedy not on network television is often trying too hard to prove that the rules of streaming comedy are a whole new world to a distracting degree.
Comments / 0