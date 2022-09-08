The first feature film musician Harry Styles was in, Dunkirk, you almost wouldn’t have noticed his character if you weren’t looking for him. His second, Don’t Worry Darling, is one that you can’t miss hearing about even as little of it is about his performance. It is worth acknowledging his short cinematic career to put into context just how undefined his on-screen presence is. While this can be good in that there is room for him to leave his mark, it is also potentially perilous in that he hasn’t worked out what type of actor that he really wants to be yet. With his latest, My Policeman, we see that the search is still ongoing with no clear answers having been found yet. However, this time his inexperience as an actor is itself reflected in the character he is portraying in ways that are more interesting than the film itself.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO