'The Crown': What Does the Future Look Like After Queen Elizabeth II's Death?
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96. Elizabeth celebrated her “Platinum Jubilee” this summer, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history, and the longest recorded female leader in history. Elizabeth inherited the title after the sudden death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. She is succeeded by her son, King Charles III. Over the course of her reign, both England and the world went through several periods of significant political, social, economic, and societal changes. Here is a world leader who led her people all the way from the Cold War to Brexit.
How Much of 'The Crown' Is True to Life?
Netflix’s award-winning historical series The Crown has temporarily paused filming its sixth season out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96. Elizabeth was the longest ruling monarch in British history, and the longest serving female state in any country. Showrunner and series writer Peter Morgan has stated that “The Crown is a love letter to her, and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.”
Charles III to reign ‘more like a Scandinavian monarchy’
The reign of King Charles III will see Britain’s royalty become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy”, former prime minister Gordon Brown has predicted.Mr Brown said he expected Charles to perform his duties in a more informal and “approachable” way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display.Like the UK, Sweden, Norway and Denmark are all constitutional monarchies, but their sovereigns have long adopted a less formal style than British queens and kings, with less emphasis on pageantry and ceremony and smaller royal families taking part in official duties.Another former prime minister Theresa May agreed that...
With solemn ceremony, Scots pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth and welcome new king
EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth was taken along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Monday in a solemn procession watched by thousands of people lining the street to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
10 Famous Women Who Were Asked A Question That Was Completely Uncalled For During An Interview About Their Project
A reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley of Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to get any work done on the set with all those "beautiful ladies" around.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Early Reactions Call it a "Riot," Praise Daniel Radcliffe's "Glorious" Performance
As the highly anticipated biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story made its premiere last night at Toronto International Film Festival, we finally have an idea of what to expect from the movie that promises to reveal some different facets of famous parody singer and songwriter “Weird Al" Yankovic that we’ve never seen. Written by the artist himself, the movie stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter film series) as the title character, and spans Yankovic’s rise to fame as his songs started becoming more and more popular.
'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Comes for Law & Order, Liz Truss, and UK Energy Bills
Law & Order is not realistic. That is one of the main takeaways of the latest episode of Last Week Tonight. But more than that, the center topic of the episode concerned inaccurate and by extension harmful on-screen depictions of law and order, the police work and the justice system, in the US.
'My Policeman' Review: Harry Styles Struggles Through a Troubled Love Triangle | TIFF 2022
The first feature film musician Harry Styles was in, Dunkirk, you almost wouldn’t have noticed his character if you weren’t looking for him. His second, Don’t Worry Darling, is one that you can’t miss hearing about even as little of it is about his performance. It is worth acknowledging his short cinematic career to put into context just how undefined his on-screen presence is. While this can be good in that there is room for him to leave his mark, it is also potentially perilous in that he hasn’t worked out what type of actor that he really wants to be yet. With his latest, My Policeman, we see that the search is still ongoing with no clear answers having been found yet. However, this time his inexperience as an actor is itself reflected in the character he is portraying in ways that are more interesting than the film itself.
Dad poses for hilarious 'man-ternity' photoshoot and we really hope this becomes a thing
The father-of-two gracefully posed in a field of flowers dressed in a blue sarong, flower crown and some fabric draped across his chest.
'Shantaram': Charlie Hunnam Is Not Delivering Another 'Sons of Anarchy' in India
Charlie Hunnam’s much-anticipated series Shantaram is right around the corner. The series based on Gregory David Roberts’ acclaimed book by the same name will follow a convicted Australian bank robber and addict, Lin, who escapes from an Australian prison and flees to Mumbai. In India, he falls for a woman while on a run from his past and learning to live in a foreign land. He’s soon forced to choose between freedom and love or face the consequences that come with it. In a new interview with EW, Hunnam spoke about the “radically different” nature of the series and pushing his personal boundaries to play Lin.
Therapist says she asks for consent when she hugs her kids and shares 10 things she doesn't do with them
'I don't talk about how much money I make or where my money goes. That's not for them to be concerned about,' the mother-of-two stated.
