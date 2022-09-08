ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business

Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s

Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them

A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overland Park, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
Overland Park, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Beer Cheese#Green Peppers#Light Beer#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
lawrencekstimes.com

Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday

Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kansas City Beacon

‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day

Three days before Labor Day, the holiday honoring American workers, employees at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood walked off the job in the middle of the lunch hour.  The four shift workers walked into the embrace of dozens of protesters clad in bright red shirts reading Stand Up KC. The […] The post ‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KISS 106

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Silver Advisory canceled after subject located safe

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A silver alert was canceled Saturday morning at 1:08 a.m. after a missing Independence man was found safe. 61-year-old William Wilson was located and safe early Saturday morning after an endangered silver advisory went into place Friday just prior to midnight. Wilson, who was reported to...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Food & Wine

Italian Restaurant's 'Cannoli Mobile' Stolen... Again

Over a decade ago, Kansas City restaurateur Jasper J. Mirabile, Jr. declared that September should be known as National Cannoli Month. He commemorates the occasion every year at Jasper's Italian Restaurant and tries to keep the celebrations going all year round. This year's National Cannoli Month got off to a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy