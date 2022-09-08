Read full article on original website
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new business
Acme Brass and Machine Works Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Brandon McCall, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Acme Brass and Machine Works Building had a long family history associated with the operation of this business. Although the building pictured was sold, it's now a renewed family business called Acme Brass Custom Plating, Inc. at a different location.
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s
Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
Kansas City’s Northland booms as more people search for land, cheaper homes
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
Kansas City eatery lands on Bon Appetit’s list of best new restaurants
The only establishment in Missouri or Kansas to land on Bon Appetit's annual ranking can be found tucked away in Brookside.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Aubrey Vineyards holds pandemic-delayed celebration of new tasting room
Aubrey Vineyards, Overland Park’s first winery, celebrated its newest tasting room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce late last week. Background: Although the tasting room technically opened in 2020, the vineyard was unable to celebrate the space’s launch back then due to the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
Dogs no longer allowed at popular Shawnee brewery
Ever since Transport Brewery opened up its doors, it has been a dog friendly establishment. But just a couple of days ago the brewery announced that dogs are no longer allowed.
bluevalleypost.com
Crack Shack and Via 313 pizza to build on former Macaroni Grill site in Overland Park
Fried chicken chain The Crack Shack and Detroit-style pizzeria Via 313 are eyeing an early 2023 opening for a new multi-tenant restaurant building in Overland Park. Where exactly: The two restaurants are co-locating together in one building that will be constructed at 9292 Metcalf Ave. in the Regency Park Shopping Center.
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
lawrencekstimes.com
With a line wrapped around the corner, Taylor’s Donuts sells out within an hour
Taylor Petrehn’s projected “low-key” opening for Taylor’s Donuts wasn’t very low-key. The line started forming by 7:30 a.m., snaking down the street. Doors opened at 8 a.m., and all the donuts were gone within 41 minutes. Patrons purchased individual donuts for $3.75, a half dozen...
‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day
Three days before Labor Day, the holiday honoring American workers, employees at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood walked off the job in the middle of the lunch hour. The four shift workers walked into the embrace of dozens of protesters clad in bright red shirts reading Stand Up KC. The […] The post ‘Taco hell’: KC Taco Bell workers walk out over Labor Day appeared first on The Beacon.
KCTV 5
Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation. Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code...
KCTV 5
Kansas City artists leaves free Chiefs’ drawings across the city as act of kindness, form of unity
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV5) -- Driving in the Northland, you may have passed a house with Len Dawson on full display. On the porch of that house is an artist making the city better with the stroke of a pencil. “It was because of COVID. I was like, you know,...
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
KCTV 5
Kansas City Renaissance Festival: Magic Man
Grace took a trip to the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs, KS. While enjoying everything the festival has to offer she ran into an interesting fellow, JT Eberhard, the magic man.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick best Thai restaurants in Johnson County 🥡
It’s the end of another week, Johnson County, and as many may know by now, that means another list of our 5 to Try recommendations. This week, we asked Post readers to give us their top recommendations for the best Thai food in Johnson County. As usual, our readers did not disappoint.
KCTV 5
Silver Advisory canceled after subject located safe
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A silver alert was canceled Saturday morning at 1:08 a.m. after a missing Independence man was found safe. 61-year-old William Wilson was located and safe early Saturday morning after an endangered silver advisory went into place Friday just prior to midnight. Wilson, who was reported to...
Food & Wine
Italian Restaurant's 'Cannoli Mobile' Stolen... Again
Over a decade ago, Kansas City restaurateur Jasper J. Mirabile, Jr. declared that September should be known as National Cannoli Month. He commemorates the occasion every year at Jasper's Italian Restaurant and tries to keep the celebrations going all year round. This year's National Cannoli Month got off to a...
