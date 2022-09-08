Read full article on original website
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
WJLA
Food pantry, free thrift store at Lakeforest Mall is helping thousands of Md. families
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local nonprofit So What Else recently hit record-breaking days of service to the community -- providing approximately 51,000 meals to over 2,000 families during two recent Fridays. The continuous long lines forming at the food pantry and the massive amount of food heading out the...
Bay Net
Free Scrap Tire Disposal Event For Charles County Citizens
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Environmental Resources Division invites residents to get rid of scrap tires free of charge at the Scrap Tire Drop-off Day event on Saturday, Oct. 8. Collection times are 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsley Road, Waldorf).
mocoshow.com
Germantown Volunteer Fire Department to Hold Open House With Games and Activities
The Germantown Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual open house event at the department (20001 Crystal Rock Dr. Germantown, MD 20874) on Saturday, September 17th from 12pm until 3pm. The open house will consist of a big mix of activities, vendors, and things to see. “As a department, we’re just excited to reach back out into the community after three long years! We got a last minute notification that we were allowed to hold this event again and we jumped at the opportunity to hold it. This event has all come together in just under 5 weeks.”
mocoshow.com
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
WTOP
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
NBC Washington
5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
mocoshow.com
Upcoming Germantown Pizza Hut Location “A Couple Months Away”
Back in December we let you know that Pizza Hut is moving into the Cloppers Mill shopping center in Germantown. It will be located at 18070 Mateny Rd, between Shoppers and Popeyes. Construction began earlier this summer and today we were told by a worker that the restaurant should be open in “a couple months” (photo of progress below).
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington DC 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Washington DC, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Washington DC as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville hotel
Montgomery County police were called to a hotel in Rockville, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault on Friday afternoon, September 9, 2022. The assault was reported at a hotel in the unit block of Research Court at 4:17 PM Friday.
mocoshow.com
Milan Laser Hair Removal Coming Soon to Muddy Branch Square
Milan Laser Hair Removal, the nation’s largest laser hair removal center, is coming soon to 826 Muddy Branch Rd, Gaithersburg, the former Weight Watchers location in the Muddy Branch Square shopping center. Milan Laser Hair Removal has over 200 locations nationwide. Per a recent press release: “We owe our...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Ranked Third Most Culturally Diverse City in the Country
Per the City of Gaithersburg: WalletHub, an online financial resource & services website for individuals & businesses, recently compared more than 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on a variety of diversity metrics, including ethnicity & race, language and birthplace. Gaithersburg ranked as the third Most Culturally Diverse City amongst all communities in the United States, and was #2 in the Small City Category for communities with populations under 100,000.
Maryland church gives away hundreds of new shoes to students
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of students and parents stood in line waiting to get fitted for a brand new pair of sneakers on Saturday for the first “Sneaker Fest” at First Baptist Church of District Heights. “This is what the church is all about serving our community, making sure people have […]
WTOP
Montgomery Co. Fire rescue cat trapped behind house’s walls
Fire and rescue responders in Montgomery County, Maryland, rescued a cat trapped in a home’s first floor walls Saturday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service received a call from Strauss Terrace in Calverton about the stuck cat. Firefighters said in a tweet that the cat fell from a third floor crawl space down to first floor, where it got trapped behind the walls.
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
mocoshow.com
Filo Cafe, a new Filipino restaurant, is Coming to Rockville
Filo Cafe, a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that will offer Filipino cuisine, is coming to 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy. The restaurant, which announced in August that it is hoping to open this month (September), will take over the storefront that was previously home to NYC Pizza and Subs. Last week the restaurant posted on its social media that it is hiring for kitchen staff and cashier positions. We’ll have updates and additional information as the restaurant prepares to open.
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville to Hold Ceremony on Friday, September 9 to Honor and Remember County Residents Who Lost Their Lives on 9/11
The City of Rockville will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and remember county residents who lost their lives with a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Courthouse Square Park, at the corner of East Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue in Rockville’s downtown. The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will include a presentation of colors and remarks by Rockville Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton.
“I really felt as if I’d lost a grandmother:” Virginia tea shop becomes place to honor Queen Elizabeth
BERRYVILLE, Va. — In Berryville, Virginia, a British tradition is observed every day: tea. “Today we have our regular afternoon tea, we have two seating's,” explained Allison Ritter, the owner of the Tea Cart, an English-styled restaurant and gift shop. “We serve three-course meals, single course meals, as well as unlimited flavors and bottomless pots of tea.”
themunchonline.com
7907 Indian Head Highway Building B
Bright, renovated and airy one Bedroom - Gorgeous and bright one bedroom with brand new carpet, designer blinds, double pane quiet windows, a renovated bathroom and an updated kitchen with stone countertops. Simplify your monthly living expenses with rent that includes gas, electricity, water and sewer. No Pets Allowed. Location.
