ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

One person injured in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Centennial Street. 911 dispatchers said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital. No arrests have...
NEW CASTLE, PA
wtae.com

Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County

DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Kensington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Dunbar, PA
County
Fayette County, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
New Kensington, PA
Crime & Safety
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
KOPPEL, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man shot, killed at Penn Hills gas station

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Penn Hills Friday evening. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed several police cars responding to a...
PENN HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Brooks Avian Molter
PennLive.com

Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports

State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Arrest made in violent Homestead home invasion

Allegheny County Police said Friday an arrest has been made in an armed home invasion that left one person pistol-whipped. Craig Prince, 20, was arrested after police accused him of being involved in a violent attack last Saturday at a home on East 18th Avenue in Homestead. Police said there...
HOMESTEAD, PA
wtae.com

Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
JEANNETTE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Medical examiner lists cause of death in infant's fall from Plum window

A 1-year-old boy who fell from a Plum window on Aug. 30 died of blunt force head trauma, according to an updated report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Henry Witucki’s death was an accident, the medical examiner indicated. The boy fell from the window around 6:30...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
MONESSEN, PA
wtae.com

2 women shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood

Two women were shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Rhine Place. Police responded around 6 a.m. to a report of several shots fired in the area. Police say the two women were taken to a local hospital in...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy