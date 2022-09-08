Read full article on original website
wtae.com
One person injured in New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Centennial Street. 911 dispatchers said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital. No arrests have...
Local man wanted since December 2021 for escape, hit-and-run charges arrested in Glassport
GLASSPORT, Pa. — A West Mifflin man who’s been wanted since December 2021 for multiple warrants was taken into custody, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn pleaded guilty to two firearms cases and was placed in the Renewal Center in...
1 hospitalized following crash in McKeesport
McKEESPORT (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in McKeesport.Police said this happened just before 11 PM near 12th and Walnut Street.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
wtae.com
Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County
DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
wtae.com
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County
KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
wtae.com
Police: Man shot, killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Penn Hills Friday evening. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed several police cars responding to a...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Mother of student killed at haunted hayride in North Versailles speaks out a year after his murder
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Sunday marks one year since Steven Eason, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Central Catholic High School, was shot and killed at a haunted hayride in North Versailles. It has been 365 days since Shantel Pizaro kissed him goodbye and never saw him again. “Not only...
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
Remains found match DNA of missing Pa. woman: reports
State police say that human remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman who has been missing since August, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the news station said that the remains were found on a property along Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas.
wtae.com
Arrest made in violent Homestead home invasion
Allegheny County Police said Friday an arrest has been made in an armed home invasion that left one person pistol-whipped. Craig Prince, 20, was arrested after police accused him of being involved in a violent attack last Saturday at a home on East 18th Avenue in Homestead. Police said there...
wtae.com
Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect
JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
About $1M worth of suspected cocaine seized in turnpike traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant Township
A man who police said took a cross-country flight was found Thursday with 26 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County, according to court papers. The cocaine would have an street value of about $1 million, according to Trooper Steve Limani. Troopers...
Man Pistol Whipped, Bound and Robbed in Home Invasion in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, PA – Police are investigating after a man reported a home invasion where he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Medical examiner lists cause of death in infant's fall from Plum window
A 1-year-old boy who fell from a Plum window on Aug. 30 died of blunt force head trauma, according to an updated report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Henry Witucki’s death was an accident, the medical examiner indicated. The boy fell from the window around 6:30...
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
New Kensington man, Arnold shooting suspect charged in jailhouse assault
A New Kensington man and a man acquitted of a shooting in Arnold face charges in what authorities say was a planned jailhouse assault. A former guard at the Westmoreland County Prison was fired and also faces charges in the incident. According to county detectives, the attack occurred last month...
wtae.com
Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home
MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
wtae.com
2 women shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood
Two women were shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Rhine Place. Police responded around 6 a.m. to a report of several shots fired in the area. Police say the two women were taken to a local hospital in...
explore venango
Motorcyclist, Passenger Transported to Erie Hospital Following Crash on Polk Cutoff Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a motorcyclist and his passenger who were transported to UMPC Hamot following a one-vehicle crash on Polk Cutoff Road on Sunday, August 28. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:03 a.m. on August...
