Biden, Obama Join World Leaders Mourning Death of Queen Elizabeth II

In the days after Donald Trump was voted out of office in 2020, and before some of his most fervent supporters raided the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the former president was quizzing everyone on whether he should peacefully leave office or not—even the White House worker tasked with delivering him his hourly Diet Cokes. That’s according to a new book written by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which also quotes the former president brazenly saying he had no intentions of leaving office. “I’m just not going to leave,” Trump reportedly told one aide in the days after he lost. “We’re never leaving,” he told another. “How can you leave when you won an election?” It wasn’t just his aides the former president confided with, Haberman writes. Trump was asking nearly everyone what he should do after the election, including the valet who delivered him Diet Cokes whenever he mashed a red button at his desk in the oval office. Trump also reportedly told Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, “Why should I leave if they stole it from me?” Read it at CNN

POTUS ・ 2 HOURS AGO