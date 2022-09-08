Biden, Obama Join World Leaders Mourning Death of Queen Elizabeth II
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined the chorus of world leaders mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, praising her as “more than a monarch” and a figure who “defined an era.” In a written statement , the pair said, “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride” to her country. Hailing her as “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy,” the Bidens sent their condolences to the Royal Family, as well as the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, spanning 14 American presidents—including former President Barack Obama, who gifted her an iPod upon their first meeting in 2011. In their own statement , Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said they were “grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership,” adding that they were “awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service.”
