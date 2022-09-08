ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden, Obama Join World Leaders Mourning Death of Queen Elizabeth II

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Lewis Whyld/WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined the chorus of world leaders mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, praising her as “more than a monarch” and a figure who “defined an era.” In a written statement , the pair said, “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride” to her country. Hailing her as “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy,” the Bidens sent their condolences to the Royal Family, as well as the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, spanning 14 American presidents—including former President Barack Obama, who gifted her an iPod upon their first meeting in 2011. In their own statement , Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said they were “grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership,” adding that they were “awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service.”

Donald Trump Is Not Invited to Queen's Funeral, and Joe Biden May Have to Take the Bus

Royalist is The Daily Beast's newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.If Donald Trump thought that his hagiography of Queen Elizabeth published on his Truth Social website and the Daily Mail in the days after her death would secure him an invite to her funeral, he will be disappointed.For it has been revealed that Trump, who is believed to have been angling for an invite, will not after all receive an invitation to attend the queen's funeral on Monday next week in London.In a departure from tradition, former US...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: 'Once our time is up, we move on'

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of "participating in and watching our democracy" she referred to the "peaceful transition of power" in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve "for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here," adding: "once our time is up, we move on".After the unveiling of...
POTUS
The Royal Beekeeper Has Informed the Hives of Queen Elizabeth II's Passing

Say goodbye to your Queen, queen bees—you'll now be King Charles III's bees instead. After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal beekeeper has informed Buckingham Palace's hives of her death. The "telling of the bees" is a long held tradition in Europe; the custom requires bees to be told of important deaths, births, weddings, and other household events. In some circumstances, bees can even be invited to the funeral. The bees have been dressed for the occasion, sporting black ribbons to mourn the loss of their former ruler. The royal beekeeper informed the massive collection of over 30,000 bees that their master had passed, and that the now belonged to King Charles III and to "treat him well."
Biden Touts al-Zawahiri Strike in 9/11 Speech, Renews Vow to Follow Enemies to 'Gates of Hell'

President Joe Biden touted the U.S. killings of Osama bin Laden and his successor Ayman al-Zawahiri in a fiery speech commemorating the 9/11 anniversary on Sunday. "We will follow them to the gates of hell," the president said, echoing remarks he and other U.S. leaders have made in the past. "Our commitment to preventing another attack on the United States doesn't end," Biden added to a crowd in front of the Pentagon, where a hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 crashed and killed 189 people. "We'll continue to monitor and disrupt those terrorist activities wherever they exist, and we'll never hesitate to do what's necessary to defend the American people. What was destroyed we have repaired. What was threatened, we fortified. What was attacked, the indomitable spirit has never wavered. To keep touch of the memory, to keep it bright for all the decades to come." Biden, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, appeared at the Pentagon ceremony, while Vice President Kamala Harris paid tribute at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. First Lady Jill Biden appeared in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to commemorate United Airlines Flight 93. Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
Prince Andrew, to Everyone's Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast's newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen's disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family's public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, "We've been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on."
U.K.
Pics of Trump Golfing Quell Rumors Swirling Around His Sudden Return to D.C.

What would Donald Trump be doing flying into D.C.'s Dulles airport on Sunday night, still in his golf shoes? The former president's unannounced and deliberately low-key return to the nation's capital was captured by YouTuber Andrew Leyden, and set off a flurry of social-media speculation that Trump—accused of stealing classified documents on his departure from office—was arriving to answer some kind of indictment. These rumors were put to bed by lunchtime on Monday, however, first by an Associated Press photographer who captured the former president at his Virginia golf course. It was followed by a post on Truth Social from Trump that said he planned to spend Monday "working" from Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. Donald Trump was spotted landing at Dulles tonight and hopping into a blacked-out SUV. He appears to be wearing white golf shoes. Perhaps he didn't have time to change? No one knows why he's in D.C.Video by @PenguinSix pic.twitter.com/25KNDuLyxR— Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) September 12, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
WASHINGTON, DC
Trump Lawyer Mopes After Suit Tossed: 'It's a Sad Day'

Trump lawyer Alina Habba ran to Fox News on Friday to complain about how a "Clinton judge" thoroughly dismantled former President Donald Trump's racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others over what he claimed was a "malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information" regarding his 2016 campaign's links to Russia. Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote that his court "is not the appropriate forum" for Trump to "flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto." Habba's response, as told to Sean Hannity: "Well what is the proper place for him?" Habba later said she might appeal the decision, and also that Trump had told her that the case would ultimately not be a winner and she should just drop it. "I said no. We have to fight. It's not right what happened. And you know, he was right. It's a sad day for me personally because I fought him on it and should have listened, but I don't want to lose hope in our system, I don't want to lose hope in our system, I don't."Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Will Live With Prince Andrew and Sarah

The mystery of what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II's two Corgis has been put to rest: CNN on Sunday confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of York—Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson—will take in the royal corgis at their residence at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The pair have lived there since their 1996 divorce, and Sarah bonded with the late monarch over their shared love of dogs, a source told CNN. While the Corgis have found a new home, it is still unclear where the queen's other two dogs—a Dachshund-Corgi ("Dorgi") mix and a Cocker Spaniel—will live.
ANIMALS
Trump's Latest Court Filing Attempts Legal Sleight of Hand

For weeks, former President Donald Trump has been raving on social media that he couldn't possibly have mishandled Top Secret records because he'd already declassified them. Now those arguments are finally starting to make their way into his Mar-a-Lago case.On Monday morning, Trump's legal team filed court documents asserting that Trump had unfettered power while he was at the White House to declassify these sensitive national security records—pointing to an executive order from President Barack Obama that gave the president alone the ability to make that decision."The President enjoys absolute authority under the Executive Order to declassify any information," attorneys...
POTUS
Putin Moves to Crush Russian Artists Speaking Out on Ukraine War

Vit Kogut, a 35-year-old theater director, was dragging on a cigarette as he walked around Moscow. He had spent most of the Ukraine war abroad and when he returned he could not recognize his city—the territory of art that was his world had been destroyed. The bombardment by the state sensors, including GRAD, a group of conservative and nationalist politicians named after a multiple rocket launcher, had compiled blacklists of artists who had spoken against the massacres in Ukraine and pushed leading theaters to cancel their shows by artists with anti-war positions.The number of banned theater directors, filmmakers, playwrights and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces

It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one's pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can't decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the "obvious assumption" was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn't like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles' son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
WORLD
Trump-Appointed Judge's 'Originalist' Claim Is Absurd

During her confirmation hearing to become a federal judge in July 2020, Aileen Cannon, like virtually every GOP nominee, described herself as an "originalist." Originalists claim to be paragons of judicial restraint, devoted to limiting the scope of their rulings, thereby not veering into the role assigned to the democratically elected branches of government to make laws and decide political and social policy. But Judge Cannon's recent ruling in Donald Trump's case against the United States government—ordering the partial shutdown of an investigation into the purloining of national security materials by the former president who appointed her—demonstrates that conservative jurisprudence...
POTUS
Trump Asked His Diet Coke Valet What He Should Do After 2020 Loss, Book Says

In the days after Donald Trump was voted out of office in 2020, and before some of his most fervent supporters raided the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the former president was quizzing everyone on whether he should peacefully leave office or not—even the White House worker tasked with delivering him his hourly Diet Cokes. That's according to a new book written by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which also quotes the former president brazenly saying he had no intentions of leaving office. "I'm just not going to leave," Trump reportedly told one aide in the days after he lost. "We're never leaving," he told another. "How can you leave when you won an election?" It wasn't just his aides the former president confided with, Haberman writes. Trump was asking nearly everyone what he should do after the election, including the valet who delivered him Diet Cokes whenever he mashed a red button at his desk in the oval office. Trump also reportedly told Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, "Why should I leave if they stole it from me?" Read it at CNN
POTUS
The Mistress Who Carried Messages Between JFK and the Mob Did It for Love

If it hadn't been a love affair, Frank Sinatra and JFK may never have met.Judith Campbell's relationship with Ol' Blue Eyes lasted only a few months, but they remained close after their split. So, it wasn't surprising that Sinatra would invite her to Las Vegas in February 1960 to see him perform at The Sands, nor that she would say yes. What was unexpected was that the night would change the course of her life.In the crowd that evening was John F. Kennedy, senator from Massachusetts and candidate for President of the United States.News of JFK's many mistresses has become...
POTUS
Border Patrol Condemns West Texas Account's Stephen Miller Retweets

The top official at U.S. Customs and Border Protection said late Saturday the agency will investigate a flurry of online activity from one of its regional Twitter accounts, after a person running the account shared tweets critical of President Joe Biden's immigration policies and liked a number of derogatory posts about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In a statement, agency commissioner Chris Magnus called the retweets and likes "unauthorized and inappropriate content," saying they did not "reflect the values of this administration." Hours earlier, Twitter users had noticed the @CBPWestTexas account retweeting several posts from Stephen Miller, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, including one that railed against "Biden's eradication of our border." It had also liked at least two tweets that referred to Buttigieg as "Buttplug," in a homophobic allusion to the secretary's sexual orientation. "This must not happen again," Magnus said in his statement.Looks like the person running @CBPWestTexas forgot to log off of the work account and started using it like their personal account. The "likes" are a dead giveaway—anti-Biden stuff, playground anti-gay insults against Buttigieg, etc...Will likely lead to disciplinary action. https://t.co/sc2KyA8ftE pic.twitter.com/Qgio9vvyKW— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 10, 2022 Read it at Associated Press
INTERNET
Fox Host: Poll Showing Dislike for MAGA Is 'Fake'

A week after Sean Duffy, then a guest host on Fox Business Network, defended former President Donald Trump by absurdly claiming he "never went after a whole group of people," he used one of Trump's worn-out tactics to label as "fake" a recent poll showing most Americans have had it with the 'MAGA' agenda.As a guest co-host on The Five on Friday, Duffy took issue with colleague Jessica Tarlov's mention of a Reuters poll from Wednesday in the wake of President Joe Biden saying Trump and his allies "represent an extremist that threatens our very republic." Fifty-
