MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workfo…
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival concludes with day of worship and praise

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sunday marked the last day of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg. Members of the community turned out to celebrate Black history and culture with a morning worship service, followed by gospel music, delicious foods, shopping and kids entertainment along Main Street in Clarksburg.
U.S. Constitution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to cel…
Judith Sloane

MORGANTOWN — Judith Irene Sloane, 67, of Morgantown passed away, after a lengthy illness Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in her home. The daughter of the late Elwood Herbert Guthrie and Minnie Florence Fike Guthrie, she was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Morgantown.
Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of trying to back into troopers while fleeing Sept. 2 arrested & jailed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man tried to back into troopers attempting to serve him with bench warrants, a court filing alleges. Senoir Trooper D.M. Goodman and troopers I.L. Bowman and A.P. Petrella were attempting warrant service Sept. 2 on Ryan Martin Labounty at his Glen Falls Road residence, the complaint alleges.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
This week in Mountaineer athletics

Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
WVU Around The Web 9/12

A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
