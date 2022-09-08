Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22

Read full article on original website
Enter 'the soul of the Rockies' in this beachy town | Main Street Colorado
At last visit to Grand Lake, we happened upon Bob Scott’s Authentic Indian Jewelry. This was the man’s 51st summer in town, and he was cheery as ever. He answered phone calls with the usual line. “It’s a beautiful day in Grand Lake, Colorado. Don’t you wish you...
Why is Summit County not a hotel town? Visitors and residents give input
Residents, visitors and even officials have said that Summit County is not a hotel town. With its beautiful scenery and multiple ski resorts established within the county’s jurisdiction, visitors flock to Summit County every year to ski or ride, hike, climb, mountain bike and more. These visitors, however, need...
Solar power is coming to Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
The new solar array will likely offset about a quarter of the venue’s annual electricity usage. The dual solar grid consists of one 25kW array and one 33kW array. The solar array is being built into the westernmost roof panel. The project coincides with a roof membrane replacement project.
Vilar Performing Arts Center introduces STARS For Families
For decades, Eagle County students and teachers have attended the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s celebrated STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) performances, which welcomes nearly 8,000 children and educators to the theater annually for 15-plus performances that span music, dance and theatrical performances. For many local children, this series provides a child’s first interaction with the performances in a traditional theater setting.
Mountain biker survives freak accident in Vail, credits good Samaritan
Today, one mountain biker owes the other a lifetime of beer. John Crandall is recovering after a freak mountain biking accident in Vail last weekend. “I was doing a run called Radio Flyer,” Crandall said. “Anyone who is familiar knows, there are a lot of close-proximity trees. High speed....
Obituary: Bradley Ghent
Bradley (Brad) Ghent of Edwards, CO, died with his family by his side on September 3, 2022 after a hard-fought 5-year battle with ALS. He was 69 years young. A native of Ft. Collins, CO, he was born Dec. 7, 1952 to Dwight and Amy Ghent and lived in Eagle County, CO since 1991.
Fourth annual Avalanche Alumni weekend brings out old stars and inspires new ones
If you paused to people watch along East Meadow Drive Saturday afternoon in Vail, you may have noticed one of two things: former NHL heroes enjoying a perfect fall day as they peered down on the Solaris Plaza — or — aspiring youth hockey players strolling away from Dobson Arena, draped in large “Avalanche” or “Mountaineers” shirts, sweaty and excited.
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INFRA grants program. Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor....
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
What Eagle Valley Wildland is doing to mitigate wildfire risk in Beaver Creek, Bachelor Gulch
Whether through the numerous EC Alerts or the visual imprints of the work looking toward Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch, Eagle County residents are likely aware of the wildfire mitigation efforts being made in the area by Eagle Valley Wildland. And while residents have likely seen the newly created stripe...
A successful Labor Day weekend won’t make up losses from summer, Summit County businesses report
Labor Day weekend brought good numbers for Summit County businesses but not enough to make up for the rest of the summer. This summer, the general consensus among businesses has suggested that the summer of 2021 was unbeatable for sales. “I think the huge contributing factor was that people weren’t...
DiSalvo, Ireland exchange words at Aspen Farmers Market booth
The rift that has been simmering over the last few years between Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland came to a boil, sort of, at last Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market during a short exchange between the two near the booth manned by local Democrats.
Babaux and the Peacemakers making waves on the music charts
Local musician Christian Basso, who goes by the name of Babaux with his band the Peacemakers, was happy to record an album and release in late July of this year. He was even happier to see that it had debuted at #3 for the Roots Rock Top 50 Albums nationally behind Ben Harper and Bonnie Raitt in its early weeks. Also notable was the fact that also in its first week in the rankings, the album yielded three songs in the top 25 and four songs in the top 50. The album has also charted at #2 in Colorado with all 11 songs charting in the band’s home state.
Curious Nature: Enjoying the outdoors sustainably
The urge to leave one’s mark on the world may be a uniquely human trait. But this month on Saturday, Sept. 17, National CleanUp Day and World Cleanup Day remind us that there are some marks we don’t want to leave behind when out in nature — our waste.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
Lightning sparks fire in Colorado ski country, reminding of persistent natural risk
A small wildfire that sparked late on Thursday night may have been ignited by a lightning strike, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The fire, dubbed the Cemetery Trail Fire, is located between Keystone and Dillon, near the Summit County Archery Range. "Earlier in the evening, the crew...
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
Breckenridge Ski Resort and A-Basin enter final stages of lift upgrades
It may be hard to believe, but the 2022-23 ski season is less than two months away in Summit County. With the unofficial end of summer taking place on Labor Day, local ski resorts are making plans to finish any outstanding construction projects before snowmaking begins in a couple of weeks.
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
