Oktoberfest in Lionshead, Underground Sound at Vilar and Avalanche Alumni in Vail: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/9/22

Local musician Christian Basso, who goes by the name of Babaux with his band the Peacemakers, was happy to record an album and release in late July of this year. He was even happier to see that it had debuted at #3 for the Roots Rock Top 50 Albums nationally behind Ben Harper and Bonnie Raitt in its early weeks. Also notable was the fact that also in its first week in the rankings, the album yielded three songs in the top 25 and four songs in the top 50. The album has also charted at #2 in Colorado with all 11 songs charting in the band’s home state.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO