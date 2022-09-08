Read full article on original website
What does ‘dark store theory’ debate mean for Kansas property taxes?
GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. Earlier this year, the Kansas Supreme Court sent a 2019 Board of Tax Appeals (BOTA) decision back to BOTA, saying they should have reached their decision without considering the Court of Appeals in Prieb. The Supreme Court didn’t determine whether BOTA’s decision on the appraisal methodology is right or wrong, just that BOTA must reconsider the case without relying on Prieb. BOTA ruled several times that Johnson County had overtaxed so-called “big box” retailers like Walmart and Sam’s Club properties. While this legal issue is part of the unsettled debate on the “dark store theory,” the decision has serious repercussions for business and home property taxes across the state.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes ‘absolutely no apologies’ for closing schools during COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking re-election this November, said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for closing schools early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly's comments came during an appearance at the Kansas Chamber's 2022 candidate conversations event in Olathe on Wednesday night as she responded to a question about the actions she took during the pandemic.
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from nonprofit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
KCTV 5
KCKPD officer charged with felonies in Wyandotte, Jackson counties
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is facing felony charges in both Wyandotte and Jackson Counties. During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said that Deotis Brown has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. Those are level 6 and level 7 person felonies, respectively.
KCTV 5
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
KCTV 5
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said. Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry. The owner of the attacking canine...
WIBW
Virginia woman recovers in Topeka hospital after I-70 collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after she hit another vehicle on I-70 on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 184.2 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee County with reports of an injury crash.
republic-online.com
Opening of Kansas sports betting reveals appeal of online apps — even among Missourians
Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery, discusses introduction of legal sports gambling in Kansas with the Kansas Reflector podcast. Online and in-person sports wagering is available at casinos in Mulvane and Kansas City, Kansas, while online bets through apps are being handled at Pittsburg and Dodge City casinos. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
KVOE
Sunday morning crash in Osage County sends one to hospital
An Augusta woman was hospitalized following an early morning accident in Osage County Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 44-year-old Teresa Ann Fowler was traveling northbound in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix when her left front tire blew out at mile marker 164.1 around 6:40 am. Fowler lost control of the vehicle and it struck a barrier wall and guard rail before coming to a stop.
Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s
Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
3 injured in overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person has critical injuries and two have serious injuries after an overnight crash on Holmes Road at 117th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media […]
Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.
Topeka cowgirl moves into quarter-finals in nationwide country magazine competition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Things are looking good for a Topeka cowgirl as she moves closer to her goal of being named country queen by a nationwide magazine. Madison Branham is currently competing in the Ms. Stars and Stripes competition sponsored by STAR Magazine. Last time 27 News spoke with Branham, she was trying to hold […]
Topeka family business reaching out following inflation hit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A NOTO restaurant is asking for the public’s help in staying open amid rising inflation and the pandemic. Shavonn Smith, owner of Nanny’s Soulfood, said the family-owned business has been struggling to keep up with operating costs. Smith’s daughter reached out to 27 News in hopes that the community could help. Smith, […]
