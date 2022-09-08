Read full article on original website
Following its 30-7 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday, the Miami football team moved up to 10th in the ESPN power rankings. Several big upsets on Saturday moved Miami up from 13th last week. Miami used good balance for the second straight week with 268 yards passing and 177 rushing versus Southern Mississippi.
Safety Avantae Williams did not play any snaps on Saturday after participating in only 15 in the season opener. Canes Country publisher Michael Yero posted on Saturday afternoon following the win by the Miami football team that Williams has removed everything related to the Hurricanes from his Instagram account. Williams...
The Miami Hurricanes endured a difficult first half of football against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Miami football led by just a field goal heading into halftime. The Hurricanes have since taken control of the game, but their lackluster first half drew a number of reactions on Twitter. “Miami’s gotta...
The Miami football team knew it had to stop Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. to defeat the Golden Eagles. Gore Jr. ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-27 Southern Mississippi loss in their season opener to Liberty last week. Gore had seven carries for 10 yards and two receptions for 13 on Saturday.
The Miami-Dade Fire Department is investigating a fire that erupted outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon. According to MDFD, at least eight cars were on fire in the remote parking lot outside of Hard Rock Stadium. Video appears to show a big cloud of black smoke coming out of the...
For 2023, NSU is Now in Top Half of All Schools Ranked. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – U.S. News and World Report released its latest rankings of colleges and universities, and like our mascot the mako shark, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) continues moving forward!. “As a national doctoral, high-research university...
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A tailgate party celebrating the Miami Dolphins’ first game of the season had a destructive aftermath after a fire broke out and consumed nearly a dozen vehicles in a parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium. Sunday afternoon’s blaze in a remote parking lot of...
SOUTH FLORIDA – Each year, the most popular city in South Florida becomes a hub of cultural activity as people from all over the world descend upon the city for the Miami Carnival. Ooooohhh wee, this year will be more of the same. Loud tunes, vibrant costumes, good drinks,...
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
MIAMI - South Florida's beautiful beaches are what we love about living here and it draws tens of millions of visitors each year. But up and down the state, like in Flagler Beach and in coastal areas around the country, our beaches are suffering from erosion."The southern section of our beach is deemed 'critically eroded' by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," said Patrick Bardes. He is the Coastal and Waterway Coordinator for the City of Deerfield Beach. He explained that the southern section of the beach alone loses 14,000 cubic yards of sand each year. That's enough sand to fill up just over...
When it comes to iconic restaurants, South Florida has the rest of the state beat. Recently the travel website Trips to Discover ranked the most iconic restaurants in Florida, and four of them are in South Florida. If you live here, you will not be surprised by what made the...
MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
Weekend on Key Biscayne offers a chance to enjoy some of the most special dining options in Miami, and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the most creative and delicious dining options on this Saturday, September 10, 2022. Miss Mui Chinese Bistro. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic...
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
Swaying palm trees, breathtaking skyline views, diverse neighborhoods and stunning Art Deco structures — it’s no wonder Miami has been chosen as the perfect destination for the big screen. You might have even noticed that some of the spots you frequent have made a cameo in some of the most iconic films. Whether you’re a TV buff or a local looking for spots to explore, here are 9 places where star-studded movies and episodes were filmed so that you can feel like you’re a part of the cast!
September 9, 2022 – After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UHealth – University of Miami Health System took major steps toward its planned future, breaking ground on a world-class medical center at SoLé Mia, the 184-acre mixed-use development in North Miami, a joint venture between highly respected real estate developers LeFrak and Turnberry.
Born in Cuba and raised in Miami, Ms. Santiesteban received her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Florida International University in 2021, and is currently pursuing her Master in Psychology with a Concentration in Applied Behaviour Analysis. Ms. Santiesteban enjoys reading, listening to music, travelling, and spending time with her...
Whether you’re looking to refresh your backyard garden with some potted trees or add some color to your living room with flowers, plants can make a huge difference to a space. And no matter what size or variation you’re on the hunt for, there’s certainly a plant out there that suits you and your home. Here are some of the best plant shops in the city to turn your home into your very own urban jungle.
