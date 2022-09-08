MIAMI - South Florida's beautiful beaches are what we love about living here and it draws tens of millions of visitors each year. But up and down the state, like in Flagler Beach and in coastal areas around the country, our beaches are suffering from erosion."The southern section of our beach is deemed 'critically eroded' by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," said Patrick Bardes. He is the Coastal and Waterway Coordinator for the City of Deerfield Beach. He explained that the southern section of the beach alone loses 14,000 cubic yards of sand each year. That's enough sand to fill up just over...

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO