uwosh.edu
UW Oshkosh professor Stephen Kercher named Innovation Champion by WiSys
Research in the Rotunda, held every spring in Madison, is one of several student research showcase opportunities for UW Oshkosh students guided by history professor Stephen Kercher. Stephen Kercher, a University of Wisconsin Oshkosh history professor and director of the University’s Office of Student Research and Creative Activity, has been...
wearegreenbay.com
Nurse Practitioner, mother of 4, Rachael Cabral-Guevara running for State Senate
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Rachael Cabral-Guevara, candidate for State Senate District 19. Cabral-Guevara is running for the open Senate Seat vacated by Roger Roth. Rachael is a nurse practitioner who taught at the University of Oshkosh for 13 years and has...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
UPMATTERS
Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family. Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military. Hall...
radioplusinfo.com
9-11-22 car strikes parked fdl police squad car
Nobody was injured after a car rear-ended a Fond du Lac Police squad parked on the side of the street. Shortly before 4am Sunday a car struck the unoccupied squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center on Western Avenue. The driver, a 27 year old North Fond du Lac man, was arrested for OWI first offense. Both vehicles received damage that required them to be towed from the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
UPMATTERS
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/11/22 Special Ride For Appleton Man On His Birthday
APPLETON, Wis. – When James Knott asked his husband what he wanted for his birthday, the answer was unexpected. Gary Gustafson said he wanted to take a ride in a black Corvette convertible. “We have no idea why Gary said a black Corvette convertible,” explained James. “He later told...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
2 semi-trucks collide, both drivers dead; 1-43 reopens near Belgium
Two people are dead after a fiery crash between two semi-trucks, which shut down I-43 in both directions near Belgium in Ozaukee County on Thursday. The lanes finally reopened early Friday morning.
Multiple arrested, one injured after shooting in Sheboygan
One person was injured and multiple people were arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan Saturday night.
