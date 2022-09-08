ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

uwosh.edu

UW Oshkosh professor Stephen Kercher named Innovation Champion by WiSys

Research in the Rotunda, held every spring in Madison, is one of several student research showcase opportunities for UW Oshkosh students guided by history professor Stephen Kercher. Stephen Kercher, a University of Wisconsin Oshkosh history professor and director of the University’s Office of Student Research and Creative Activity, has been...
OSHKOSH, WI
UPMATTERS

Air Quality Alert for lakeshore counties in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan County. Due to the southerly transport of ozone and ozone precursors, as well as the presence of a lake breeze, the air quality index is expected to reach Level Orange.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oshkosh, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family. Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military. Hall...
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-11-22 car strikes parked fdl police squad car

Nobody was injured after a car rear-ended a Fond du Lac Police squad parked on the side of the street. Shortly before 4am Sunday a car struck the unoccupied squad car parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center on Western Avenue. The driver, a 27 year old North Fond du Lac man, was arrested for OWI first offense. Both vehicles received damage that required them to be towed from the scene.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/11/22 Special Ride For Appleton Man On His Birthday

APPLETON, Wis. – When James Knott asked his husband what he wanted for his birthday, the answer was unexpected. Gary Gustafson said he wanted to take a ride in a black Corvette convertible. “We have no idea why Gary said a black Corvette convertible,” explained James. “He later told...
APPLETON, WI
