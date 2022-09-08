Aiken County teacher arrested for forgery after submitting altered drug test

Read full article on original website
Waynesboro P.D. investigating two separate incidents
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Waynesboro Police are investigating two separate incidents. We’re told one was a shooting, the other involved road rage. Both happened Sunday night. We’re still trying to get more information on both cases. Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest information when it becomes available.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on DA’s conflict of interest in deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local court cases locked in limbo for years are finally starting to move their way through the court system again and we’re not talking about the ones held up because of COVID. These are cases the Augusta District Attorney wanted someone else to handle. Friday,...
WRDW-TV
Two shootings Sunday night in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate shooting incidents occurred Sunday night in Waynesboro, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The first incident took place at 7:45 p.m. on 6th Street in front of Delmac’s Store, the Waynesboro Police Department handled the call. One male victim was confirmed...
wach.com
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old wanted in aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 59-year-old Lamar King in reference to an aggravated assault that happened on Saturday, September 10th. The incident happened on the 1100 block of Roselle Street, and while details are limited on the incident itself, King should be...
The Post and Courier
Bond denied for Columbia-area teen accused of shooting at police, fleeing to Alabama
COLUMBIA — A 19-year-old accused of firing shots at a Forest Acres police officer was denied bond Sept. 9 and is charged with attempted murder. Following the July shooting in Richland County, U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, Ladre Smith, a month later and two states away in Birmingham, Ala.
wfxg.com
Burke County deputy gives tips for self-defense
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - How do you protect yourself when danger is around the corner?. Recent assaults such as the one involving a jogger in Memphis remind us how important it is to be aware of our surroundings and to always be prepared. It's important to learn the different ways in which one can be safe in any unforeseen situation.
T.W. Josey teacher charged after investigators found drugs, weapons in home
A T.W. Josey High School environmental science teacher has been arrested after a search warrant of his home uncovered drugs being manufactured for sale including marijuana, cocaine, and hallucinogenic mushrooms; as well as various weapons and accessories, including a silencer.
The Post and Courier
How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use
LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
WRDW-TV
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
wgac.com
Columbia County School – “The Brawl In The Hall” Video
Unfortunately… the CCBOE has not completed the “paperwork” on the arrests and charges that occurred as a result of “The Brawl in the Hall” that occurred at a Columbia County school earlier this week. As soon as we know the specifics we will share them.
Two suspects take plea deal in 2018 Wagener murder, sentenced to 10 years
Two people charged in a 2018 murder of an elderly Wagener man took plea deals on Thursday. Nikki Lee Price, 41, of Graniteville and Christopher Wayne Trueblood, 46, of Gaston, accepted plea deals in relation to the murder of 76-year-old Kenneth Carlisle Goodwin, according to court records. Goodwin's body was...
Neighbors react following murder of McDuffie County woman
Neighbors say they were shocked to hear about a deadly murder in a home along Augusta Road on Wednesday.
wfxg.com
School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates
(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
WRDW-TV
Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather. Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County. On July 19, around...
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area coroner hopes facial reconstruction will help ID skeletal remains
COLUMBIA — The Richland County Coroner’s office is asking for help to identify a man whose skeletal remains were found in December 2020 in a wooded area. Facial reconstruction images released Sept. 9 show a White man with grey hair. Deputy coroner and forensic anthropologist, William Stevens, said the image won’t look exactly like the man who died, but the hope is it will get leads.
wgac.com
Homicide Investigation In McDuffie County, Husband in Custody
A woman was shot and killed at the family’s home in Thomson this morning. Her husband called 911 to report the crime. The body of 75-year-old Virginia Sue Wilson was found after the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home off Augusta Road. Wilson’s husband, prominent...
An alleged assault forcing local real estate agents to reconsider their personal safety when showing homes
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF )- “ When showing at home you should always stand behind the person if you’re walking into a room or downstairs or anything never want to be in front of them because that gives them an easy target” said Raven Martin, realtor. Raven Martin is thinking a lot these days about being alone […]
Unknown White man still wanted for aggravated assault incident on Broad Street
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County is still looking for an unknown white man wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened May 1st, 2021 at 533 Broad Street. Authorities say the wanted man is 6’5″ and weighs approximately 300 pounds, and he has a dark color beard with a slight graying in […]
The Post and Courier
Karl Odenthal: Retired Public Safety officer continues to make an impact
Karl Odenthal retired from the Aiken Department of Public Safety four years ago, but people he served during his long career in law enforcement still remember – and appreciate – the impact he made on their lives. Working a case in his current job as a property code...
