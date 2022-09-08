Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
D'Ernest Johnson a healthy scratch for Cleveland in Week 1
D'Ernest Johnson will be a healthy scratch for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. In somewhat of a surprising move, the Browns did not activated Johnson for their Week 1 game against the Panthers. The team made sure to hang onto the talented back this offseason despite having both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt under contract, and despite drafting Jerome Ford on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He could be a potential trade candidate for teams that need a running back.
numberfire.com
Pats' Mac Jones picks up back injury in Week 1
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury in the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Pats took Jones in for X-rays shortly after the conclusion of Sunday's game, and reported that he is dealing with a back injury. Hopefully the second-year quarterback will be able to recover quickly as the team prepares for a Week 2 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Saints list Michael Thomas (hamstring) as questionable in Week 1
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week One game against the Atlanta Falcons. After limited participation in this week's practice, Thomas's Week One status is trending in the right direction. With a 11.1 projection, the veteran wideouts is rated as our WR22.
numberfire.com
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 1
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers list Russell Gage (hamstring) active for Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage will play Sunday in the team's Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage is dealing with a hamstring ailment, which kept him limited during the practice week. But before Sunday's game, he has officially been deemed active to kick off the season versus Dallas.
numberfire.com
49ers rule George Kittle (groin) out for Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out tight end George Kittle for Week 1's game against the Chicago Bears. Kittle will sit out the first week of the season as he recovers from a groin injury he suffered during the preseason. Hopefully he'll be able to return to the field before too long.
numberfire.com
KJ Hamler (knee, hip) listed as questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup versus Seattle
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee, hip) is questionable to play in Monday's Week One game against the Seattle Seahawks. After three limited practices, Hamler's status remains unknown versus Seattle. In a potential third receiver role behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, numberFire's models project Hamler to score 5.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Israel Pineda catching for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals catcher Israel Pineda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pineda will catch for right-hander Anibal Sanchez on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Riley Adams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pineda for 6.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Alan Trejo sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trejo will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling batting ninth for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vierling will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Jean Segura moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Washington's Riley Adams catching on Friday evening
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adams will start behind the plate after Keibert Ruiz was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Noah Syndergaard, our models project Adams to score 6.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Schoop starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Schoop is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brady Singer. Our models project Schoop for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna leading off for Baltimore on Sunday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McKenna will start in center field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. Cedric Mullins moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McKenna for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Shea Langeliers starting Friday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Langeliers is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Langeliers for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Wade for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garrett is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garrett for 1.2 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.1 home runs, 1.0 RBI...
numberfire.com
Phillies' Alec Bohm batting fifth on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm will start at third base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Edmundo Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bohm for 10.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday night lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
