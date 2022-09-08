HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If pre-fair ticket revenues are any indication, the 2022 Kansas State Fair could be a big one. General Manager Bryan Schulz told State Fair Board Members Friday that over $1.6 million in ticket sales had been recorded through Thursday. In connection with that Schulz said they have already sold enough Nex-Tech Grandstand show tickets to cover the cost of this year’s entertainment.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO