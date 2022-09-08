ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Glennis Lee Schropp

Glennis Lee Schropp, 91, of McPherson, KS Passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday September 6th, surrounded by her son Monte, and daughter in-law Tami, at her residence as she had requested. Glennis was born in Burlington, KS on August 22, 1931, the daughter of Inez Lee (Wentworth) and Selden...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Mary C. Hershberger

Mary C. Hershberger, 83, of Hesston, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hesston United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 16, at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
HESSTON, KS
adastraradio.com

MHS Soccer Falls 2-0, in Saturday’s Maize South Invitational

WICHITA, Kan. – “The boys just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment.” said Head Boys Soccer Coach Chris Adrian, following the Bullpups 2-0 loss, in Saturday’s final day of the highly competitive, Maize South Invitational Tournament. The Pups would find themselves down...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Lenexa, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
adastraradio.com

Second Quarter Propels Pups to 2-0 Record, Defeating Augusta 42-7

McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Football team was able to move to 2-0, following a stellar 42-7, win against the Augusta Orioles to open AVCTL Div. III play, at McPherson Stadium Friday night. MHS was able to score on their first possession of the game, with a 1-yard touchdown...
AUGUSTA, KS
adastraradio.com

Salthawks Win Another Barnburner, Taking Down Newton with Late Touchdown

NEWTON, Kan. – Two years ago, Hutchinson High won eight games. Five were by one possession. Last season, the Salthawks went 4-5, losing the kind of games they won the year before. This season, through two games, the Salthawks have reverted to their 2020 form. Trailing by seven points...
NEWTON, KS
adastraradio.com

Blue Dragons to Take on Tritons in Top 10 Clash at Gowans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in as many homes games, the Hutchinson Community College football team plays host to a nationally ranked opponent. This time it is a Top 10 national matchup as the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons (2-0) square off against the No. 7-ranked Iowa Central Tritons (2-0) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gowans Stadium.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

State Fair Off to a Great Start; Includes a Few Changes and Record-Setting Pumpkin

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If pre-fair ticket revenues are any indication, the 2022 Kansas State Fair could be a big one. General Manager Bryan Schulz told State Fair Board Members Friday that over $1.6 million in ticket sales had been recorded through Thursday. In connection with that Schulz said they have already sold enough Nex-Tech Grandstand show tickets to cover the cost of this year’s entertainment.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy