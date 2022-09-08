Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Glennis Lee Schropp
Glennis Lee Schropp, 91, of McPherson, KS Passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday September 6th, surrounded by her son Monte, and daughter in-law Tami, at her residence as she had requested. Glennis was born in Burlington, KS on August 22, 1931, the daughter of Inez Lee (Wentworth) and Selden...
adastraradio.com
Mary C. Hershberger
Mary C. Hershberger, 83, of Hesston, Kansas passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Hesston United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 16, at Miller-Ott Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m.
adastraradio.com
Harvey County RSVP is Holding 9/11 Day of Service Project this Saturday
NEWTON, Kan. – Harvey County RSVP is holding its annual 9/11 Day of Service project this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Newton. This event is meant to honor the efforts of our local first responders. Visitors can purchase food items to donate while...
adastraradio.com
MHS Soccer Falls 2-0, in Saturday’s Maize South Invitational
WICHITA, Kan. – “The boys just can’t seem to catch a break at the moment.” said Head Boys Soccer Coach Chris Adrian, following the Bullpups 2-0 loss, in Saturday’s final day of the highly competitive, Maize South Invitational Tournament. The Pups would find themselves down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Second Quarter Propels Pups to 2-0 Record, Defeating Augusta 42-7
McPHERSON, Kan. – The Bullpup Football team was able to move to 2-0, following a stellar 42-7, win against the Augusta Orioles to open AVCTL Div. III play, at McPherson Stadium Friday night. MHS was able to score on their first possession of the game, with a 1-yard touchdown...
adastraradio.com
Salthawks Win Another Barnburner, Taking Down Newton with Late Touchdown
NEWTON, Kan. – Two years ago, Hutchinson High won eight games. Five were by one possession. Last season, the Salthawks went 4-5, losing the kind of games they won the year before. This season, through two games, the Salthawks have reverted to their 2020 form. Trailing by seven points...
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons to Take on Tritons in Top 10 Clash at Gowans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in as many homes games, the Hutchinson Community College football team plays host to a nationally ranked opponent. This time it is a Top 10 national matchup as the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons (2-0) square off against the No. 7-ranked Iowa Central Tritons (2-0) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Gowans Stadium.
adastraradio.com
State Fair Off to a Great Start; Includes a Few Changes and Record-Setting Pumpkin
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If pre-fair ticket revenues are any indication, the 2022 Kansas State Fair could be a big one. General Manager Bryan Schulz told State Fair Board Members Friday that over $1.6 million in ticket sales had been recorded through Thursday. In connection with that Schulz said they have already sold enough Nex-Tech Grandstand show tickets to cover the cost of this year’s entertainment.
Comments / 0