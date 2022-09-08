ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

cohaitungchi.com

20 Fun Things to do in Boston at Night: Activities, Tours + Food

Whether you love shopping, dining, drinking, partying, or painting the town red, there are always plenty of things to do in Boston at night throughout the year!
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Where to Find the Best Soft-Serve Ice Cream in Greater Boston

It was hard to narrow 'em down, but these scoop shops and restaurants have the sweetest, creamiest cones. If you’re generally looking for the best ice cream in Boston, we’ve got you covered here. Sometimes, though, it’s specifically soft-serve that you’re craving—the lightest, smoothest stuff you can lap off a cone or scoop out of a cup. When those hankerings hit, please turn your attention to the handful of top spots below. It was hard to narrow ’em down, but they’ve got the best soft-serve in town.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so

"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wu dialed back search for fire commissioner

WHEN BOSTON Mayor Michelle Wu went looking for a new police commissioner, the search was extensive. She assembled a five-member search committee headed by former Supreme Judicial Court justice Geraldine Hines. The panel spent three months talking to community leaders, holding listening sessions with the public, and conducting a multilingual survey of Boston residents. The city also hired one of the nation’s leading executive search firms for law enforcement agencies to help recruit potential candidates.
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

Explore the Shelves at the Best Independent Bookstores in Boston

In the age of Kindles and iPads, it’s easy to forget the feeling of holding a physical book. However, no matter their convenience, e-readers will never be able to replace the sense of joy and curiosity that arises from wandering through stacks of books, with their crisp pages and inimitable aroma.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston's British Consulate General Asks People To Leave Tributes Elsewhere

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Boston residents are mourning Queen Elizabeth II by leaving tributes at the British Consulate General in Cambridge, but the Consulate General asks they be left at other designated areas. After the news of the Queen's death, people began leaving cards, flowers, and mementos...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston group packs ‘joy boxes’ for local hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members and some local celebrities gathered in a friendly competition to benefit local hospitals. The Spread Joy Foundation partnered with a local startup, Do Wicked Good, to put on the Spread Wicked Joy event. Over 40 volunteers sorted into teams aimed to pack as many “joy boxes” as possible in five hours to give to children at Boston hospitals. Each team raised money on social media.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

Has the Orange Line shutdown been worth it in Boston?

The Orange Line has been shut down for a few weeks and we are now post Labor Day. Students are back, families are back from the Cape and professionals are back in the office. Is the MBTA actually fixing everything that needs to be fixed? What is the current state of the shuttle buses? And what are the best alternatives? Here is our guide to navigating the continued shutdown of the Orange Line in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

How to honor Queen Elizabeth II in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians wishing to honor Queen Elizabeth II from across the pond can do so in several ways close to home. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library has a condolence book in its lobby for guests to sign. The Queen and the Kennedys enjoyed a close relationship, as Joe Kennedy Sr. was an ambassador to England. The library houses several artifacts from the Royal Family, which are currently on display.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

