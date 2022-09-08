ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

ABC4

Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
MIDVALE, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

What’s The Biggest House In Utah?

Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
SuncoastPost

Ray Collins Spends Twelve Hours in Salt Lake City

I’m the kind that likes to make the most of vacations, jam as much as I can into one day—and sleep later. After a great week in Park City, Utah, I thought it would have been short-sighted not to spend time in the city in which we flew in and out. So, we saved our final day to absorb the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
1420 WBSM

Seekonk Hiker Dies in 30-Foot Fall on Utah Trail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — Greater Salt Lake Unified Police say a 22-year-old man from Seekonk, MA has died in Utah after falling around 30 feet from a trail. According to police, Kurt Lawson was hiking with a friend on Mt. Olympus along the Neff's Canyon trail in Salt Lake County on Monday morning when he fell.
SEEKONK, MA
Volunteers needed to help plant 150 trees Saturday morning

Volunteers will plant the first of 10,000 trees Saturday in Round Valley as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service project. With funds from donations and a matching grant from Park City Municipal, the Park City 9/11 Day of Service volunteer committee purchased the trees and watering supplies. Volunteer coordinator Bruce Hough says the trees have been delivered to Round Valley and are ready to be planted first thing Saturday morning.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Utah Olympic Bid listening project will be on the road next week

Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Herald

Chain stores, restaurants announce new Utah County locations

Five new stores are now open for business at The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, just in time for back-to-school shopping. PUMA, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay and Sweet Bath Company are all now welcoming their first customers at The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, adding more than 12,000 square feet of new retail to the outlet mall in Lehi.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
jacobbarlow.com

The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

The Utah gondola: A timeline

Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
UTAH STATE
