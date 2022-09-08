Read full article on original website
Related
Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
What’s The Biggest House In Utah?
Utah has a lot of really, really big houses. In Southern Utah alone, it's not uncommon to see a home with more than 4 garages, big fancy swimming pools, and a lot of other fancy stuff. The annual PARADE OF HOMES is incredibly popular for this reason. But if you're like me, big houses can make you feel a little bit out of place.
Ray Collins Spends Twelve Hours in Salt Lake City
I’m the kind that likes to make the most of vacations, jam as much as I can into one day—and sleep later. After a great week in Park City, Utah, I thought it would have been short-sighted not to spend time in the city in which we flew in and out. So, we saved our final day to absorb the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City!
Seekonk Hiker Dies in 30-Foot Fall on Utah Trail
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — Greater Salt Lake Unified Police say a 22-year-old man from Seekonk, MA has died in Utah after falling around 30 feet from a trail. According to police, Kurt Lawson was hiking with a friend on Mt. Olympus along the Neff's Canyon trail in Salt Lake County on Monday morning when he fell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Economic implications around a shrinking Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is shrinking and impacting the ecology and economics of Utah. The Wall Street Journal, looks into the industries effected, the toll, and […]
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
Volunteers needed to help plant 150 trees Saturday morning
Volunteers will plant the first of 10,000 trees Saturday in Round Valley as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service project. With funds from donations and a matching grant from Park City Municipal, the Park City 9/11 Day of Service volunteer committee purchased the trees and watering supplies. Volunteer coordinator Bruce Hough says the trees have been delivered to Round Valley and are ready to be planted first thing Saturday morning.
Utah Olympic Bid listening project will be on the road next week
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 4
Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
Man wearing flip flops falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
A man wearing flip flops while hiking up popular Bridal Veil Falls nearly died after falling about 30 feet.
Daily Herald
Chain stores, restaurants announce new Utah County locations
Five new stores are now open for business at The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, just in time for back-to-school shopping. PUMA, Claire’s, Sunglass Hut, Janela Bay and Sweet Bath Company are all now welcoming their first customers at The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, adding more than 12,000 square feet of new retail to the outlet mall in Lehi.
wvcjournal.com
Changes coming to Bangerter Highway in West Valley City when funding allows
Don’t expect to see orange barrels and heavy equipment any time soon, but the planning process is underway to convert Bangerter Highway through West Valley City into a freeway-style expressway. The Utah Department of Transportation has been conducting public hearings and seeking other feedback recently as part of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salt Lake City to redevelop former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has released an ambitious planned redevelopment of the former Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site, located by Glendale Regional Park. The Vision Plan for Glendale Regional Park is a community-informed effort based on extensive feedback from the public, according to a press release. Officials with Salt Lake […]
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
deseret.com
The Utah gondola: A timeline
Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
Wasatch Back seeing above-average temps amid Western heat wave
Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s this week in Park City, as the West deals with a grueling heat wave that is expected to dissipate somewhat later in the week. The normal high temperature for this time of year in Park City is usually in the low to mid-70s.
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
Car hit, damaged during soccer game at Trailside Park
A woman watching her son's soccer game at the Trailside fields parked her Audi SUV in a parking stall in the school lot. Bystanders later saw a driver in a red car hit the SUV, crushing the bike rack and causing damage to the car's rear bumper. The driver of...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0