Rap Sh!t Renewed for Season 2
Rap Sh!t‘s time spent in renewal limbo was short: HBO Max has picked up the comedy for Season 2, less than two weeks after its Sept. 1 freshman finale dropped. “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t,” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content. “With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, Season 2 is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.” Added series creator Rae, “We’re so happy to play in the...
SNL star Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards
Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson has been confirmed as the host for the 74th Emmy Awards next month. The ceremony will be telecast on NBC live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 12 September, It will also be streamed live on Peacock for the first time.Thompson, 44, reacted to the news in a statement on Thursday (9 August), calling the opportunity “ridiculously exciting”. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting.” he said, adding, “And to do it on NBC – my longtime network...
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
