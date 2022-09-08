ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival concludes with day of worship and praise

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sunday marked the last day of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg. Members of the community turned out to celebrate Black history and culture with a morning worship service, followed by gospel music, delicious foods, shopping and kids entertainment along Main Street in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, WV
WVNews

U.S. Constitution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to cel…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Larry Andrew Dodson

JANE LEW- Larry Andrew Dodson, 74, of Weston, passed away at United Hospital Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on July 27, 1948, a son of the late Charles William Dodson and Doris Snyder. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert C. Dodson; one brother-in-law, Walter Boge; and one nephew, Robert G. Dodson.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aurora Eglon News#The Aurora School
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lewis County splits doubleheader with Pocahontas County

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Pocahontas County on Saturday for a soccer doubleheader with the Warriors downing the Minutemaids 5-3 in the girls game while the Minutemen cruised to an 8-0 win in the boys contest. The Warriors got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU better take Kansas seriously

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer athletics

Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Around The Web 9/12

A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of trying to back into troopers while fleeing Sept. 2 arrested & jailed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man tried to back into troopers attempting to serve him with bench warrants, a court filing alleges. Senoir Trooper D.M. Goodman and troopers I.L. Bowman and A.P. Petrella were attempting warrant service Sept. 2 on Ryan Martin Labounty at his Glen Falls Road residence, the complaint alleges.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy