Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
MinCo Schools logo.png
KEYSER. W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County students’ standardized test scores took an expected…
WVNews
Dave Boden Headshot Green Shirt.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. — David Boden is seeking your vote to represent the 87th District in the West …
WVNews
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival concludes with day of worship and praise
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sunday marked the last day of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg. Members of the community turned out to celebrate Black history and culture with a morning worship service, followed by gospel music, delicious foods, shopping and kids entertainment along Main Street in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR plans Constitution Week activities
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 17-23. Displays have been created at the Bridgeport Public Library and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
U.S. Constitution
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to cel…
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Public Library opens registration for early childhood reading program
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Starting this week, the Marion County Public Library System will offer its fall reading program for early childhood, giving young children the chance to polish their reading and communication skills before entering kindergarten. Three separate programs — one for babies, one for toddlers, and...
WVNews
Larry Andrew Dodson
JANE LEW- Larry Andrew Dodson, 74, of Weston, passed away at United Hospital Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on July 27, 1948, a son of the late Charles William Dodson and Doris Snyder. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert C. Dodson; one brother-in-law, Walter Boge; and one nephew, Robert G. Dodson.
WVNews
Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
Lewis County splits doubleheader with Pocahontas County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Pocahontas County on Saturday for a soccer doubleheader with the Warriors downing the Minutemaids 5-3 in the girls game while the Minutemen cruised to an 8-0 win in the boys contest. The Warriors got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to...
WVNews
WVU better take Kansas seriously
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
WVNews
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Sept. 13, 2000 – Nikki Izzo-Brown’s fifth West Virginia women’s soccer squad (15-6-0; 3-3 Big East) triumphed over Virginia Tech, 1-0, in Blacksburg thanks to goalkeeper Melissa Haire’s impressive performance in goal. It was her third of four consecutive shutout victories as the Mountaineers improved to 6-1 on the season.
WVNews
WVU Around The Web 9/12
A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of trying to back into troopers while fleeing Sept. 2 arrested & jailed
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man tried to back into troopers attempting to serve him with bench warrants, a court filing alleges. Senoir Trooper D.M. Goodman and troopers I.L. Bowman and A.P. Petrella were attempting warrant service Sept. 2 on Ryan Martin Labounty at his Glen Falls Road residence, the complaint alleges.
WVNews
Keyser's 'Friday Night Wives' are shown together before the Keyser versus North Star football game.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) -- They call themselves Keyser’s ‘Friday Night Wives,’ and share a s…
Comments / 0