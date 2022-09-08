Read full article on original website
WVNews
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, sets event for Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County will feature singer-songwriter Chris Haddox and artist, potter and jewelry maker Lisa Giuliani at Artist After Hours event from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg. The community is invited. Light refreshments will also be served.
WVNews
Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR plans Constitution Week activities
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 17-23. Displays have been created at the Bridgeport Public Library and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.
WVNews
West Virginia Black Heritage Festival concludes with day of worship and praise
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sunday marked the last day of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg. Members of the community turned out to celebrate Black history and culture with a morning worship service, followed by gospel music, delicious foods, shopping and kids entertainment along Main Street in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of trying to back into troopers while fleeing Sept. 2 arrested & jailed
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man tried to back into troopers attempting to serve him with bench warrants, a court filing alleges. Senoir Trooper D.M. Goodman and troopers I.L. Bowman and A.P. Petrella were attempting warrant service Sept. 2 on Ryan Martin Labounty at his Glen Falls Road residence, the complaint alleges.
WVNews
WVNews
U.S. Constitution
WVNews
WVNews
WVNews
Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
WVNews
Judith Sloane
MORGANTOWN — Judith Irene Sloane, 67, of Morgantown passed away, after a lengthy illness Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 in her home. The daughter of the late Elwood Herbert Guthrie and Minnie Florence Fike Guthrie, she was born Dec. 19, 1954 in Morgantown.
WVNews
Reverend Edward Eugene Leggett
WALLACE, W.Va. (WV News) — Reverend Edward Eugene Leggett, age 92, of Margaret Community, Wallace, WV, left this life on September 9, 2022, to fulfill his journey with his Lord and Savior. He was born on July 18, 1930, in Wallace, WV, to the late George Arlin Leggett and Bertie Alice Duncan Leggett.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
WVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply better
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- It was a common theme in the days leading up to West Virginia's home opener against Kansas -- don't take the Jayhawks lightly. Don't let them hang around. Don't let them make it a game. Don't, in the pop psychology take, let Pitt beat you twice.
WVNews
WVU stunned by Kansas in overtime
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia was stunned in overtime by Kansas Saturday night at Mountaineer Field, as the Jayhawks pulled out a 55-42 victory. WVU held a 28-14 lead late in the second quarter, but the visitors outscored the Mountaineers 28-7 over the next 30 minutes. West Virginia fought back and tied the game at 42-42, needing both a touchdown and two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in regulation to force OT.
WVNews
WVU Around The Web 9/12
A tough Monday morning roundup after WVU is battered on fields of play over the weekend and a former coach passes away. The events were lightened only by Bob Huggins' induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
WVNews
WVU better take Kansas seriously
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
