Some areas near Cedar Creek Fire reduced to Level 2 evacuation notice

OAKRIDGE, Ore.-- Some areas near Cedar Creek Fire have been downgraded to a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of Westfir. Other areas remain at Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation...
Cedar Creek Fire grows to more than 85,000 acres, threatening more than 2,200 homes

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- The Cedar Creek Fire grew to 85,926 acres Sunday morning. Officials said the fire dropped to 0% containment after the fire breached existing lines. The fire grew closer to Oakridge after the winds shifted direction, blowing west, towards the community on Friday and Saturday, officials said. As of Sunday morning, the winds have calmed, and the direction has changed again, blowing southeast, away from Oakridge.
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
Salem brush fire 100% contained, evacuations downgraded

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – Evacuation levels have been reduced as of 12 p.m. Sunday for the Vitae Springs Fire burning in south Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:. Vitae Springs Road between...
Dozens of Oakridge evacuate seek shelter at Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore.—More than a hundred Oakridge evacuees are sheltering at the Lane Events Center after leaving their homes because of the Cedar Creek Fire Sunday. One of them is Jeryka Johnson, a single mom of three who said the community has gathered around her and others during this scary time.
Police and SWAT team respond to incident in Lebanon

Local police, sheriff’s office and SWAT team personnel responded to what community members describe as gunshots in Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11. In an agency Facebook post, the Lebanon Police Department said the incident was not an active shooter situation. Details on what occurred were not immediately made available.
New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Oakridge animal rescue owners evacuate with eight dogs

EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of people who live in Oakridge and the surrounding areas are temporarily sheltering at both the Lane Events Center and Lane Community College as the Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow. As of Sunday morning, the fire was reported at 85,926 acres. Officials said the fire...
Animal evacuation shelter at Lane Events Center taking in livestock impacted by Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Volunteers at the Lane Events Center are taking in livestock affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. According to Isabel Merritt, an animal welfare officer at the evacuation shelter, more people started bringing their animals to the shelter once the Level Twi, (Be Set) evacuation notice went into place Friday afternoon. People continued bringing animals to the shelter once the Level Three (Go Now) noticed went into effect later Friday night.
Fire officials waive restrictions on fuel-powered generators

LANE AND DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Restrictions placed on fuel-powered generators for residents affected by power outages have been lifted, according to district fire officials. Generators were previously disallowed due to the risk of starting a fire, but with power outages in certain parts of Lane and Douglas County, these restrictions have been temporarily waived in areas affected by power outages. However, the waiver does not relieve the owner or operator from fire liability or from the responsibility for complying with all other applicable fire prevention requirements.
