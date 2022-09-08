ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, man accused of trying to back into troopers while fleeing Sept. 2 arrested & jailed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old Clarksburg man tried to back into troopers attempting to serve him with bench warrants, a court filing alleges. Senoir Trooper D.M. Goodman and troopers I.L. Bowman and A.P. Petrella were attempting warrant service Sept. 2 on Ryan Martin Labounty at his Glen Falls Road residence, the complaint alleges.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

U.S. Constitution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Daniel Davisson Chapter DAR has planned many activities to cel…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Eastern College.jpg

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Workfo…
MOOREFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett County, MD
Government
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Garrett County, MD
WVNews

Losing sleep over a loss to Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- Saturday night had turned into Sunday morning. I know that because the last time I looked the digital reading was 1:34 a.m. The Kroger Extra Strength Acetaminophen PM tablets were starting to take affect, and no, I do not have an NIL deal with Kroger.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from West Virginia's 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. WVU came out with a loss despite recording 501 yards of offense and scoring on seven of its eight full-time regulation possessions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipalities#The Board
WVNews

WVU better take Kansas seriously

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — From the moment West Virginia escaped Lawrence, Kansas, with a narrow 34-28 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the final regular season game last year, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley has had the same feeling. “Since the moment we got in the locker room,” Lesley...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy