numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo in lineup for Boston Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Arroyo for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Engel for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alan Trejo sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Trejo will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sports
numberfire.com

Boston's Rafael Devers batting cleanup on Friday

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Devers will operate third base after Christian Arroyo was benched versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Devers to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,900.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tomas Nido starting for Mets Sunday afternoon

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Nido for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Muncy is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Muncy for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Cedric Mullins sitting for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Mullins will move to the bench on Sunday with Ryan McKenna starting in center field. McKenna will bat first versus left-hander Rich Hill and Boston. numberFire's models project McKenna for 10.3...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Lewis Brinson in San Francisco's lineup Sunday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Brinson is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Brinson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.1 FanDuel points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez starting Saturday night for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Tellez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. Our models project Tellez for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Gomes for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mariners' Carlos Santana batting sixth on Friday

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Taylor Trammell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 7.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Nelson Cruz in Nationals' Saturday lineup

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cruz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Cruz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.2...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle batting third in Miami's Saturday lineup

Miami Marlins utility-man Joey Wendle is starting in Saturday's game against the New York Mets. Wendle will take over second base after Charles LeBlance was given a breather versus their division rivals. numberFire's models project Wendle to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Friday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Leon will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Jermaine Palacios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.1 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Josh Donaldson (paternity) activated, in Yankees' Saturday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Donaldson is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. Our models project Donaldson for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro starting Friday night for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Alfaro for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday night lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

