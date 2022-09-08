Read full article on original website
Wave 3
First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 1962 class of Pleasure Ridge Park High School had their reunion Saturday, but it wasn’t a normal alumni get-together. The class of ‘62 was the very first to graduate from the school. They had a 10-year reunion in 1972 and they’ve kept coming together every five years since.
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
Wave 3
Homearama returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year in the Norton Commons. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Wave 3
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
Wave 3
Jeffersontown unveils 9/11 memorial
Your Money: Railroad strike?, No Netflix binge watching, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Used car prices dropping. Netflix could end binge-watch releases. Also, a pending railroad strike could drive up prices even more. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. Mayor Fischer and...
Wave 3
UofL prepping for autonomous workforce of the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville received $750,000 dollars in federal money to launch a new program Friday. Spearheaded by outgoing Congressman John Yarmuth, the RAMPS program will aim to prepare workers for automated workplaces of the future. RAMPS, which stand for Robotics And Additive Manufacturing Pathways to...
Wave 3
Annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial held in Zachary Taylor Cemetery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered on Sunday to participate in the annual Flowers of Remembrance Memorial at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Every year, the ceremony is dedicated to the World War II group graves at the cemetery located at 4701 Brownsboro Road. There are over 300 group graves for 1594 World War II service members from throughout the country.
Wave 3
Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries. No one...
Wave 3
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
Wave 3
Susan G. Komen hosts More Than Pink Walk in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered Saturday morning to participate in the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk to celebrate and honor those who lost their lives to breast cancer. The walk took place 9 a.m. at Festival Plaza at Waterfront Park on129 River Road. Supporters, survivors, and current...
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer and Chief Shields discuss body cams at virtual forum
Ky. woman receives ‘thank you’ letter from Windsor Castle after sending oil painting to Queen Elizabeth. A “thank you” note from Windsor Castle was in the mail, handwritten by one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT. Connie...
Wave 3
High interest rates and low inventory create a challenge for Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Higher interest rates added to the perennial problem of not enough houses for sale and you get a very tough Louisville housing market. Lori Mangum has been looking to get out of her rental home and buy her own place for almost a year. At first,...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
Wave 3
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
Wave 3
JCPS opens new Wilkerson Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Wilkerson Elementary is officially ready to welcome in students. JCPS officials showed off the finished 82,000 square-foot building Friday. This is the first time JCPS has built a new school in Southwest Jefferson County in almost 25 years. ”There’s a lot of Joy and...
Wave 3
LMPD: 22-year-old ejected, killed in wreck on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a wreck on Algonquin Parkway early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Early investigation revealed a passenger vehicle with four people inside was traveling east on Algonquin...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed on S 3rd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a shooting on S 3rd Street Sunday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting on S 3rd Street at I-264. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from...
Wave 3
JCPS father arrested following outburst on school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on several charges after a video showed the man, who claims to be a parent, on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening the students. The incident happened Aug. 26 in the afternoon while children were on the way home from...
Wave 3
Louisville officers arrest man accused of shooting, killing man near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after police accused him of shooting and killing another man early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When officers arrived,...
